Lewes Athletic Club strengthened their grip on first place in the East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League following an impressive performance at the penultimate race of the season, held at Whitbread Hollow in Eastbourne.

Despite freezing temperatures and a strong breeze that cut through runners, the new hilly course provided breathtaking views and an exhilarating fast downhill finish. Lewes AC athletes put in determined performances across the field, reinforcing the club’s dominance in the league.

David Foster, one of the club’s participants, praised the race atmosphere, stating: "A fantastic race at Whitbread Hollow. Great course. We enjoyed the great support, music and cheering from the marshals and helpers."

Club Chair Philip Westbury added: “This league has been a key target for the club this winter, and we are really pleased to see the results of all the training, hard work, and the team’s collective drive to achieve success in these wonderful races.”

Lewes AC Top Finishers: Men: Will Monnington (M35) – 6th place – 30:45; Adam Vaughan (M45) – 10th place – 31:08; Fred Newton (SM) – 20th place – 33:06. Women: Emma Shepherd (F35) – 84th place – 38:50; Rhiann Davies (SF) – 86th place – 38:56; Emily Hague (SF) – 98th place – 39:27.

With just one race remaining in the league season, several Lewes AC athletes are also holding strong positions in their respective age categories:

ESSCCL 2024/25 Standings After Four Races: Lewes AC Men: Senior Men: 2nd place – Ben Pepler; M35: 4th place – Miles Shepherd; M60: 1st place – Jonathan Burrell; M65: 3rd place – Ian Hilder; M70: 3rd place – Bob Hughes. Lewes AC Women: SW: 3rd place – Emily Hague; F35: 4th place – Emma Shepherd; F40: 5th place – Ellie King; F45: 3rd place – Sally Norris; F55: 1st place – Helen Bowman.

Lewes AC now look ahead to the final race of the season, determined to maintain their top standing and secure another league victory. With the team’s resilience and strong performances, the club remains in a formidable position as the competition draws to a close.

Established in 1984, Lewes AC support athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk.