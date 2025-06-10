Lewes AC Runners excel at flat and fast Worthing 10k
Among the standout performances were local twins Theo and Isaac Tarafder, who demonstrated their talent in the Male Under 20 (MU20) category. Theo secured a fantastic 3rd place with a time of 0:35:28, closely followed by his brother Isaac in 4th place, just two seconds behind at 0:35:30.
Lewes AC also celebrated strong showings in the veteran categories. Clare Martin ran a superb race to claim 3rd place in the Female Veteran 35 (FV35) age group, finishing with an excellent time of 0:39:33.
Not to be outdone, Karin Divall triumphed in the Female Veteran 65 (FV65) category, securing 1st place with a time of 0:49:41. Jonathan Burrell also added to the club's success, taking 1st place in the Male Veteran 60 (MV60) category with a swift time of 0:37:41.
Lewes AC Chair Philip Westbury commented on the club's performance, "We are incredibly proud of all our runners who participated in the Worthing 10k. Their enthusiasm, training and hard work truly paid off. Events like these highlight the fantastic spirit and commitment within our club."
About Lewes Athletic Club
Established in 1984, Lewes AC supports athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk.