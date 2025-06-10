Lewes AC Runners excel at flat and fast Worthing 10k

Thirteen members of Lewes Athletic Club took to the Worthing seafront on Sunday, 8th June, to participate in the popular Worthing 10k race, a course renowned by organisers for its flat and personal best-friendly conditions. The event saw several Lewes AC athletes achieve strong results across various age categories.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the standout performances were local twins Theo and Isaac Tarafder, who demonstrated their talent in the Male Under 20 (MU20) category. Theo secured a fantastic 3rd place with a time of 0:35:28, closely followed by his brother Isaac in 4th place, just two seconds behind at 0:35:30.

Lewes AC also celebrated strong showings in the veteran categories. Clare Martin ran a superb race to claim 3rd place in the Female Veteran 35 (FV35) age group, finishing with an excellent time of 0:39:33.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not to be outdone, Karin Divall triumphed in the Female Veteran 65 (FV65) category, securing 1st place with a time of 0:49:41. Jonathan Burrell also added to the club's success, taking 1st place in the Male Veteran 60 (MV60) category with a swift time of 0:37:41.

Proud Lewes AC finishers celebrating the Worthing 10k on the beach.

Lewes AC Chair Philip Westbury commented on the club's performance, "We are incredibly proud of all our runners who participated in the Worthing 10k. Their enthusiasm, training and hard work truly paid off. Events like these highlight the fantastic spirit and commitment within our club."

About Lewes Athletic Club

Established in 1984, Lewes AC supports athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk.