Lewes AC Runners excel at Paddock Wood Half and Lydd 20-Miler

On the warmest weekend of the year, Lewes Athletic Club runners travelled to Kent where they secured excellent results across various age categories in the fast and scenic Paddock Wood Half Marathon and Lydd 20-Miler.

Paddock Wood Half Marathon

Held in Paddock Wood, this well-organised event took runners through the beautiful Kent countryside, with strong club representation and an excellent atmosphere. Leading the way for Lewes AC, Joshua Burgess delivered a fantastic performance, finishing in 10th place overall with a chip time 1:10:04 in the Senior Men's category. Other notable performances include:

Lewis Sida (V50-59) – 1:22:55

(V50-59) – 1:22:55 Philip Westbury (V40-49) – 1:29:32

(V40-49) – 1:29:32 Robert Cooper (V40-49) – 1:32:09

(V40-49) – 1:32:09 Andrew Chitty (V70+) – 1:47:01 ( 4th in age category )

(V70+) – 1:47:01 ( ) Gerard Dummett (V60-69) – 1:48:23

(V60-69) – 1:48:23 Tara Twyman (V35-44) – 2:05:47

Lewes AC's Rob Cooper, Lewis Sida, and Philip Westbury proudly display their medals after strong performances at the Paddock Wood Half Marathon

Lydd 20-Miler

The Lydd 20-mile race, known for its flat and fast course, is a key event for runners preparing for upcoming marathons. George Stewart impressed with an exceptional 4th-place finish overall, clocking an impressive time of 1:57:14 in the Senior Men's category. Ellen Brookes delivered a standout performance in the women's race, finishing 4th woman and 1st place in the V45 category at 2:17:57.

Lewes Athletic Club Chair Philip Westbury commented, "Our Club members secured impressive times and demonstrated their commitment to endurance, with many using these events as part of their marathon training. The warm conditions added an extra challenge, making their performances commendable. Congratulations to all who took part!"

About Lewes Athletic Club

All smiles as Lewes AC's George Stewart and Ellen Brookes celebrate exceptional finishes at the Lydd 20 miler

Established in 1984, Lewes AC supports athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit lewesac.co.uk