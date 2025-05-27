Lewes AC women take double podium in ultra trail race

Members of Lewes Athletic Club delivered outstanding performances across both distances of the challenging Ultra Ltd 50k and 100k Ultra Marathons along the iconic South Downs Way.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scenic but punishing courses finished in Eastbourne, with the final stretch taking runners over Beachy Head, combining stunning views with demanding uphill sections: 3,500ft of climbing in the 50k and a gruelling 8,000ft in the 100k.

The 50k race, which started in Falmer, saw Lewes AC dominate the women's field, with Sarah Webster finishing first and Flaminia Gold close behind in second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the men's race, Richard Strong earned an impressive 3rd place, with clubmates Tom Marchant and Fraser MacNicholl also finishing in the top ten.

Team spirit on the trails: Tom Marchant and Fraser MacNicholl push each other to the top 10

Meanwhile, in the 100k event, which began in Arundel, David Barham ran a superb race, turning in a strong debut performance over the ultra distance.

The varied terrain of grass trails, farm tracks and forest paths tested every runner's endurance, but Lewes AC athletes proved their strength and determination.

Philip Westbury, chair of Lewes AC, praised the athletes, saying: "We are incredibly proud of all our members who took on these tough races. The South Downs offer breathtaking beauty but demands serious grit. These results reflect not only individual talent but also underscores Lewes AC's reputation for excellence in running long-distance trails.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 1984, Lewes AC support athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk.