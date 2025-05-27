Lewes AC women take double podium in ultra trail race
The scenic but punishing courses finished in Eastbourne, with the final stretch taking runners over Beachy Head, combining stunning views with demanding uphill sections: 3,500ft of climbing in the 50k and a gruelling 8,000ft in the 100k.
The 50k race, which started in Falmer, saw Lewes AC dominate the women's field, with Sarah Webster finishing first and Flaminia Gold close behind in second.
In the men's race, Richard Strong earned an impressive 3rd place, with clubmates Tom Marchant and Fraser MacNicholl also finishing in the top ten.
Meanwhile, in the 100k event, which began in Arundel, David Barham ran a superb race, turning in a strong debut performance over the ultra distance.
The varied terrain of grass trails, farm tracks and forest paths tested every runner's endurance, but Lewes AC athletes proved their strength and determination.
Philip Westbury, chair of Lewes AC, praised the athletes, saying: "We are incredibly proud of all our members who took on these tough races. The South Downs offer breathtaking beauty but demands serious grit. These results reflect not only individual talent but also underscores Lewes AC's reputation for excellence in running long-distance trails.”
Established in 1984, Lewes AC support athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk.