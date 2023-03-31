Edit Account-Sign Out
Lewes and its rich horse-racing history in spotlight this weekend

Lewes folk are invited to learn more about the town’s long links with horse racing at a free event tomorrow.

By Steve Bone
Published 31st Mar 2023, 08:30 BST

The Lewes Racecourse History Group has invited a couple of local trainers and ex-jockeys to chat to visitors at Kings Church, Brooks Road, from 5pm to 9pm.

It will mark the start of the build-up to next year’s 60th anniversary of the closure of Lewes racecourse.

Barry Foulkes, of the racecourse group, said: “Growing up in Lewes in the 1950 and 1960s you would not have had to go far without seeing racehorses. They were a part of our lives, and it was very easy to get a weekend job in one of the trainer’s yards.

A scene from the old Lewes racecourse - one of many pictures from the Lewes Racecourse Group's archives
"For me I worked in Tom Gates’ yard – I never got paid but it was just good experience working with horses. Some lads would take up an apprenticeship with the trainer once they left school and went on to be good jockeys.

"But now times have changed only two trainers are left and there are not so many horses walking about.

"What our group are planning is to visit some schools to help educate the pupils about the history of the old racecourse and racing stables.

"The club have invited some local trainers and two ex-jockeys – Bunny Hicks and Ray Goldstein – to an event at the Kings Church, Lewes, tomorrow (Saturday, April 1).

"We hope many parents will bring their children along to be able to have a chat if they are interested in horses. Ray also runs the Hamsey Riding School and will be an interesting visitor.”

More at https://www.lewesracecoursehistory.co.uk/