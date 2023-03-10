Lewes athletes’ cross country clean sweep … Hastings aces enjoy Brighton trip

The fourth and final match of the Sussex County Cross Country League took place at Stanmer Park at the end of February – and it was a day to remember for Lewes AC.

Lewes AC's women were at the forefront of the senior race at Stanmer | Picture: AC_PHOTS - Andy Cox

At this stage of the league competition, enthusiasm can start to wilt, but lead Lewes AC coach Dave Leach was gratified by the turnout over all the race categories that was probably the best he had ever seen.

The best news for Lewes AC was a clean sweep of the county team titles in the final team medal rankings by Lewes AC senior and vet women.

They came first in the elite Division 1 competition (comprising eight teams of four runners), Division 2 (competing against 23 other teams of three runners), and the veterans’ competition involving 19 teams of three runners.

HY Runners duo Tom Brampton and Ben McCallion at the Brighton half

Not so successful, the senior and vet men were still able to hold their heads up.

They were runners-up to Brighton & Hove AC in both the men’s Division 1 team rankings (in which eight teams of six runners battle it out) and veterans’ competition (with 29 teams of three runners).

They then capped their efforts by first place in Division 2 (against 26 other teams of four).

In the junior races Lewes AC‘s under-13 boys and under-15 girls won third team places in the league.

Eastbourne Rovers' Archie Franklin

Perhaps the most pleasing result in the individual awards was Rex Hastings’ unbeaten run of firsts in the under-11 boys’ competition leading to an inevitable first overall.

Rex was the only Lewes AC runner in his category in the first race of the season, but in the last race of the season there was, for Lewes AC, a record entry of nine.

This was no doubt partly inspired by Rex’s example, but also the active encouragement of their coaches, Karin Divall and Peter Selby.

Other individual league awards for the girls’ and women categories were Esme Stephenson with the third placed score for the under-15 girls, Rachel Hillman’s first place and Jenna French’s third place in the over-35 women, and Mary Campbell-Clemente and Helen Sida first and second among the over-55 women.

Eastbourne Rovers' Brian Slaughter and Grant Stirling in Liverpool

Among the men, the indefatigable Chris Gilbert was first in the over-50 men and the sure-footed Toby Meanwell was second in the over-40 men.

The next countywide challenge is now the county road relays on Saturday, April 15, in Preston Park, Brighton.

- BOB HUGHES

HY RUNNERS

Run Wednesdays at the Local Landmarks event

HY Runners were out in force on Saturday for the Hastings parkrun.

Conditions were good and the 5km out-and-back event along the seafront produced some fine performances from club members.

David Ervine led the charge from the off and flew across the line in 15:54, followed by Luke Grenfell-Shaw who took secnd place in 16:03.

Oliver Carey was 4th in 17:13.Other results: Kieron Brooks 17:19 (PB), Stuart Piper 17:26, Jethro Atherall 17:32, Jonathan Hatch 18:28, Terry Puxty 18:53, Jamie Webb 18:58, Sophie McGoldrick 19:34 (PB and 1st lady), Noah Mayhew 19:50 (PB, first junior and club JM10 record), Matthew Isden 20:40 (PB), Benji Pocock 20:43, Tera Buckland 20:53 (PB and new parkrun JW10 record), Carly Hopkins 21:08 (3rd lady), Joe Moore 21:34, Amelia Skelton 21:39, Matthew Harmer 21:44, Emma Welch 22:01 (1st FV45), Michael Mansell 22:05, Becky Mabon 22:08, John Badrock 22:09, Glenn Cooper 22:11, Bill Darby 22:26 (1st MV55), Sonnii Pine (PB and 2nd FV45), David Clarke 22:33 (2nd MV60), Andy Batsford 23:37, John Waterhouse 23:53, Alyssa Cornford 24:33, Sharon Mayhew 24:36 (PB), Ellen Gates 24:54, Laura Mitchell 25:12, Rebecca Wilson 25:14, (1st FV55), Evelyn Cornford 25:22, Matilda Skelton 25:23, Kayleigh Skelton 25:23 (2nd SW30), Annette Felstead 25:38 (1st FV50), Paul Baxter 26:17, Mark Tewkesbury 27:36, Ivy Buchanan 27:37 (PB, and took nearly 6 minutes off her U9F club best), Sophie Smith 28:14, Sarah Peters 28:49, Tracey Gammon 29:50, Molly Wigmore 32:00, Chris Wigmore 32:07, Miley Wigmore 34:41 and Rachel Wigmore 34:47.On Sunday, a short distance along the coast, the Eastbourne Half Marathon welcomed more than 600 runners.

Ben McCallion, Sam Brown, Tom Brampton and Ivy Buckland were there representing HY Runners.McCallion finished the 13.1 miles in 1:21:18 earning him a brilliant eighth place overall.

Sam Brown and Tom Brampton produced PB performances, finishing in 1:26:43 and 1:30:56 respectively.

Ivy Buckland was the fifth lady home and first in her age category after earning herself an impressive new PB in a time of 1:36:19.

Head coach Terry Skelton was understandably pleased with the weekends results and the amount of PB’s HY Runners produced.

DEB READ

HASTINGS AC

Hastings AC officials have sent a huge message of congratulations to Lily Clements, who won a gold medal in the final of the under-15 girls’ 60m at the Sussex indoor championships.

It was her first ever indoor event, so this was a great result for her and a good start to the season.

At the same event club field coach Wayne Martin was second among the senior men in the pole vaul with 2.50.

There was sixth spot for Jordan Pola with 7.25 in the senior men’s 60m and a heat third place for William Martin in 7.39.

At the Christ's Hospital Schools Cross Country in Horsham last week, Amy Hunneman came 49th despite picking up an injury and Rosie Fergeson came 15th – and has been selected to represent Sussex in the finals.

After only being with the club for a short period of time, she’s already earned a prestigious yellow vest.

There was great news for HAC youngster Cobey Buckley.

Not only was he second out of 102 runners in the 9-10 year old age group at the Brighton Half Marathon mini run, he also raised £155 for the Rockinghorse charity. The will buy equipment for sick children.

Cobey also won a £20 gift voucher presented to him by GB athlete Beth Kidger.

It was a proud moment for him.

At the Bideford Half Marathon Lorna Watts finished in 1.32.17 in 155th spot (5th F40). She now runs for Bideford AC but is still HAC statistician.

The last East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League race takes place at Pett this Sunday.

CHLOE LE FAY

EASTBOURNE ROVERS

Fabulous performances came from the Eastbourne Rovers’ Year 7 and 8 athletes when they represented their schools at the Sussex Schools Cross Country Championships at Christ’s Hospital, Horsham.

There was everything to run for as the top 20 in each race would earn their right to wear a yellow county vest and represent Sussex Schools at the upcoming Intercounties in Tonbridge on Saturday, March 25.

After the recent dry spell, conditions were favourable underfoot on the flat and dry course.

Despite the nippy temperatures, and to the organisers’ pleasure, the rain conveniently held off until just after the final races had finished.

It was an exciting Year 7 boys’ race with Joshua Webster showing great heart and commitment with his speedy start earning him the honour of being the first Eastbourne Rovers athlete over the line in eighth, with Byron Roberts ninth and Archie Franklin 14th.

The talented trio have all qualified comfortably for their first Sussex cap in Kent.

Evie Lennard had another impressive run in the Year 8 race, chasing Sussex athlete Bibi Webb all the way and finishing second, clinching her silver medal.

Her team mates Ayana Reid and Chyna Wai had their strongest runs this cross country season, placing 16th and 20th in the Year 7 race and also gaining the chance to represent Sussex.

Fin Lumber-Fry showed great courage heading straight to the front of the field in the Year 8 boys’ race.

On this occasion he was pipped to the post by his Brighton & Hove rival George Gilbert.

Both Evie Lennard and Fin’s performances show great depth of strength and fitness leading into tomorrow’s Inter-counties fixture in Loughborough and the National Schools event in Nottingham a week later, which they have both qualified for recently.

Other worthy mentions go to Eastbourne Rovers Alicia Stone 47th (Year 7 race), Sophie Cann 73rd (Year 7), Milla Winslett 30th (Year 8), Pearl Winslett 54th (Year 8) and Fisher Winslett 86th(Year 8).

Eastbourne Rovers duo Brian Slaughter and Grant Stirling did it again as they picked up eight golds and one silver at the Southern Counties Masters Indoor Championships.

Brian started the gold rush in Liverpool with a victory in the 60m hurdles.

They both took victories in their age groups for the pole vault with Grant clearing 2.80 and Brian 2.60.

The long jump also brought a double victory with Brian getting a Championship Best Performance record (CBP).

Grant’s triple jump, his number one event, saw victory with 12.32m, a CBP, as he builds towards his winter goal of the World Indoor Championships.

Brian still had three events to go and next up was the high jump – and he only managed silver for this one.

Then it was on to the more physically demanding sprints – with the 200m and then an hour later the 400m – but they were dealt with in a victorious way.

The following week Grant travelled to the British Masters individual event indoor championships in Sheffield.

There, he cemented his No1 status for triple jump by taking the national title in the M45 age group.

His 12.43 was one of his best indoors with four jumps all within 3cm of this in his series of jumps.

He added to this with the pole vault title with a 2.80m effort.

The main focus for both now is the World Masters Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, at the end of March.

The latest outings were further stepping stones towards that goal.

RUN WEDNESDAYS

Seventeen runners from Eastbourne-based running club Run Wednesdays organised and participated in the Local Landmarks 10k.

The event is organised internationally by the London Landmarks Half Marathon team and sees people from across the globe take on the challenge of running locally, celebrating their local landmarks and raising funds for charity.

Run Wednesdays cross country captain Kevin Moulding hosted the event for Run Wednesdays, raising money for the baby charity Tommy’s.

A team from Run Wednesdays took on the challenge running from Alfriston to Eastbourne.

The course was designed to include local landmark pubs and inns via the iconic Long Man of Wilmington.

The team finished up at the fabulous Red Lion pub in Wilmington to enjoy some well deserved refreshments in the summer-like beautiful weather.

The club has over the years had runners take part in a number of local and national events, including Eastbourne Park Run, Race for Life, Eastbourne Half Marathon and Beachy Head marathon.