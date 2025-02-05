More than 40 runners from Lewes AC took part in the club’s annual Food Bank Run, setting off from The Dorset and carrying bags and backpacks full of essential supplies to help restock the shelves at the Landport Foodbank.

Founded three years ago by Fareham Running Club member Sarah Donaghy following the death of her stillborn daughter Katie Louise, and the generosity shown by her fellow runners in keeping her family fed while she was at her lowest ebb, the Food Bank Run – timed to take place in February, when food bank stocks are often also at their lowest levels – is now an established event in the nation’s running calendar.

“The Food Bank Run’s motto is ‘The running community helping the local community’ and we’re a community club,” says LAC Communities Officer Mark Pappenheim.

"So of course we’ve wanted to be involved from the outset. Obviously what we do on just one night a year can only ever represent the tiniest drop in the ocean of need, but our members are always amazingly generous – and hopefully our annual run helps raise awareness as well.”

Fast food delivery: the Lewes AC runners after dropping off their donations at the Landport Foodbank

Debbie Twitchen, MBE, who has managed the Landport Foodbank since 2012, said: “We really appreciate any food that comes our way.”

She currently has 70 households on her books, including 40 families, and has to spend roughly £1,000 per week buying in food from supermarkets, as well as fresh eggs, milk, fruit and veg to supplement the donations she receives. “That makes collections like Lewes AC’s even more valuable,” she said.

To learn more about Lewes AC (including Adult Beginners Running Courses), visit lewesac.co.uk – and to learn more about Landport Foodbank, visit: bit.ly/42KQrw4