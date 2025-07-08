Lewes Athletic Club celebrates end of year with Summer Party Sports Day

Lewes Athletic Club's senior members wrapped up an action-packed 2024/2025 season with a joyful Summer Sports Day celebration at the Lewes Track on Thursday, 3rd July, bringing the club's vibrant community together to toast a successful year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Early evening sunshine provided the perfect setting for an old-school Sports Day with a twist. Club members teamed up for fiercely competitive (and hilariously chaotic) rounds of the egg and spoon race, sack race, three-legged race, and even a dress-up relay. With laughter echoing around the track, the events showcased the fun-loving spirit that underpins the club's competitive grit.

Fuelled by wood-fired pizza and local craft beer, the party continued into the evening. Club DJs (read: brave volunteers with playlists and speakers) took to the decks, keeping spirits high and the energy flowing. A raffle held during the event raised an impressive £500 for the club's development and community programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This light-hearted finale was well-earned. Over the past year, Lewes AC athletes have amassed a lengthy list of achievements across track & field, road, trail, cross-country, and ultra-distance running.

Team spirit, sunshine, and sack races: Lewes AC members celebrate a year well run.

From the season's community-spirited Masters Mantell Handicap 5-Miler in September through to the club's double podium finishes at the South Downs Way Relay just last weekend, Lewes AC athletes have consistently showcased their passion for participation and teamwork.

The season also saw standout performances at iconic events including the London, Eastbourne, Moyleman and Brighton marathons, with club runners of all ages and abilities flying the Lewes flag.

October saw Lewes AC host its popular Lewes Downland 5 and 10-Mile Races, while November marked the club's 40th anniversary, celebrated in style with a gala dinner attended by over 200 current and former members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

December's Downland Santa Run raised over £2,000 for Lewes Victoria Hospital, proving the club's community commitment runs as deep as its endurance.

In January, Lewes AC swept up medals at the Sussex Masters Cross Country Championships, while February and March brought strong showings at the British Indoor Masters and the Eastbourne Half, as well as impressive results at Paddock Wood and Lydd.

Springtime success continued with Lewes AC being crowned champions of the East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League in April, and May's Academy Championships highlighted the achievements of the club's up-and-coming junior athletes.

In June, 27 club members tackled the popular WSFRL Beach Run in Littlehampton, while July began with outstanding performances in the South Downs Relay. The women's team finished a nail-biting 56 seconds behind first place over the 100-mile course, with several individual leg records shattered by Flaminia Gold, Ellen Brookes, and Emma Rollings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their male teammates, Toby Meanwell, George Stewart, Ben Pepler, and Lewis Sida, also etched their names into the Club record books.

The club also celebrated individual honours, including Gemma Tutton and Thomas Roach earning GB & NI selections, and a trio of Lewes AC athletes receiving call-ups for the England Masters team at the Great North 10K.

“After a year full of incredible achievements, our members have certainly earned a bit of summer rest... and maybe a few more fun runs,” said Lewes AC Chair Philip Westbury. “From running and racing to throwing, jumping, and building community, this season has shown everything that makes Lewes AC so special. Here’s to another fantastic year ahead.”

About Lewes Athletic Club

Established in 1984, Lewes AC supports athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross-country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk.