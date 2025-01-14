Lewes Athletic Club secures first place at Icy Blackcap Cross Country Race

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes Athletic Club (Lewes AC) achieved a resounding victory at the third race of the East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League (ESSCCL), held at the challenging Blackcap course on Sunday.

Despite icy and snowy conditions, the Lewes AC team delivered a strong performance, securing first place out of 30 clubs with an impressive points tally of 1658.

Key Highlights:

Individual Accolades: Ben Pepler led the Lewes AC men, finishing in a strong fourth place with a time of 29:50. Miles Shepherd followed closely, claiming 13th position in 31:44. In the women's race, Penny Brook shone, securing second place overall in 34:57. Emma Gibbs also impressed, finishing eighth in 37:25.

Lewes AC hosts the East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League Blackcap fixture, with an impressive turnout of 49 runners representing the club.

Junior Success: Aaron Loughlin excelled in the U15B one-mile race, achieving a commendable third-place finish in 14:20.

Team Strength: The fixture drew an impressive 374 runners, with Lewes AC fielding 49 athletes. Lewes AC's collective effort was pivotal in securing the team's victory.

The ESSCCL Blackcap race, also hosted by Lewes Athletic Club, is known for its challenging hilly terrain and provides a true endurance test. The 5-mile course traverses the South Downs, culminating at the summit of Blackcap, providing breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside.

Lewes AC Chair Philip Westbury said: "We were so pleased to host this race, on our beloved Blackcap which was certainly looking spectacular in the snow. This league brings together so many runners from East Sussex and it was a wonderful occasion. I am really happy with our Club's performance and this really shows when there is teamwork, success is achieved."

Building on its recent successes, Lewes Athletic Club eagerly anticipates the upcoming ESSCCL fixture at Whitbread Hollow on Sunday, 16th February.

About Lewes Athletic Club

Established in 1984, Lewes AC supports athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit lewesac.co.uk