Given the competitiveness of the race, the performance of Lewes runner Ben Savill, in 5th place with a time of 01:08:11 was outstanding. The next Lewes runner in 23rd place was Toby Meanwell who was 5th Over-40 runner in 01:13:19. Ruby Whyte-Wilding broke her previous personal best to come home as 2nd woman in 01:18:30, while Rachel Hillman with 01:22:05 was 6th woman.
As well as our current elite runners there were four of the graduates from last year’s club Spring Beginners Course (Sarah Robinson, Esther Jones, Larissa Purdie and Anna Nicol-Smits) and three of the graduates from the club Autumn course (Abbie Hills, Lauren Puttock-Brown and Johnny Denis), all with very respectable times indeed, much to the satisfaction of Mark Pappenheim the Beginners Course lead.
In addition to the Brighton Half marathon, there were youth races over 1 mile. Lewes AC’s Eva Winton came 7th in the mixed 13-14 years age group in 5:52 minutes. This time made her not just first girl in her age group but also made her the fastest all races from 7-17 years.
Here are performances of the Lewes half marathoners: all times are ‘gun’ times, ‘PB’ indicates personal best times; ‘SM’ senior man, ‘SW’ senior woman, ‘M40’ etc. over 40 man etc., ‘F40’ etc. over 40 female.
Ben Savill SM, 01:08:14; Toby Meanwell M40, 01:13:19 (M40 5th); Jason Lee SM, 01:14:29; Euan Baker SM, 01:16:23 (PB); Tom Marchant SM, 01:16:5; (PB);George Stewart SM, 01:18:19 (PB); Ruby Whyte-Wilding SW, 01:18:32 (PB 2nd Female); Jez Davison SM, 01:19:00; Matt Reed SM, 01:19:30; Adam Vaughan M40, 01:21:45; Rachel Hillman SW, 01:22:05, ( 6th Female); Andrew Mclennan M40, 01:23:04; Simon Carter SM, 01:23:44; Lee Woodgate M50, 01:24:57; Ben Hodgson M40, 01:27:07 (PB); Ellen Brookes F40, 01:28:21 (33rd Female 5th F40); Chris Coffey SM, 01:31:25; David Barham M40, 01:31:39; Rashaad Shabab M40, 01:32:35; Rob Stanway M50, 01:35:12; David Prince-Iles M60, 01:35:26; Carl Sykes M50, 01:39:18; Rebecca Walter SW, 01:39:18 (166th Female); Beth Hancock SW, 01:40:50 (PB 189th Female); Dom Doran SM, 01:42:38; Gary Loughlin M50, 01:46:43; Charlotte Bennett F40 01:48:53 (393rd Female 89th F40); Andy Perris M50, 01:52:10; Katherine Meanwell SW, 01:54:51; Sarah Robinson F50, 01:59:58; Tara Twyman F40, 02:05:10; Sally Davies, F40, 02:13:01; Eleanor King, SW, 02:19:22; Neil Creaton M50, 02:33:25; Naomi Ross , F40, 02:37:02; Lauren Puttock-Brown, SW, 02:54:54; Johnny Denis M60, 02:54:54