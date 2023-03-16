A remarkably large group of thirty-eight Lewes AC runners were among the 10,000 participants in the 33rd Brighton Half Marathon organized by the local Sussex Beacon charity which provides specialist care and support for people living with HIV.

Given the competitiveness of the race, the performance of Lewes runner Ben Savill, in 5th place with a time of 01:08:11 was outstanding. The next Lewes runner in 23rd place was Toby Meanwell who was 5th Over-40 runner in 01:13:19. Ruby Whyte-Wilding broke her previous personal best to come home as 2nd woman in 01:18:30, while Rachel Hillman with 01:22:05 was 6th woman.

As well as our current elite runners there were four of the graduates from last year’s club Spring Beginners Course (Sarah Robinson, Esther Jones, Larissa Purdie and Anna Nicol-Smits) and three of the graduates from the club Autumn course (Abbie Hills, Lauren Puttock-Brown and Johnny Denis), all with very respectable times indeed, much to the satisfaction of Mark Pappenheim the Beginners Course lead.

In addition to the Brighton Half marathon, there were youth races over 1 mile. Lewes AC’s Eva Winton came 7th in the mixed 13-14 years age group in 5:52 minutes. This time made her not just first girl in her age group but also made her the fastest all races from 7-17 years.

Some happy finishing Lewes AC runners

Here are performances of the Lewes half marathoners: all times are ‘gun’ times, ‘PB’ indicates personal best times; ‘SM’ senior man, ‘SW’ senior woman, ‘M40’ etc. over 40 man etc., ‘F40’ etc. over 40 female.

