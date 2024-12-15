Lewes enjoying new challenges after promotion

After an all-conquering start to 2024, with every game won in style as the promotion march continued to its ultimate climax, Lewes needed to come back down to reality as the challenge of the new season arrived in September.

And it was quite a stern start to the season as two of the strongest teams in the league arrived at the Stanley Turner.

We treated to a hard lesson by Pulborough in the opening game when a 36-0 loss was a hard one to take. Four weeks later, when Uckfield were the visitors, Lewes put up a strong resistance and showed how competitive they could be in this league, despite going down 29-10.

In between there was a visit to Hove, where, despite conceding an early try, Lewes went up the gears to put together a six try winning performance of 40-23 that saw them begin to move up the league table. The next away game was at Ditchling, where, in a close encounter of one try each, Lewes saw the value of penalty kicks as Thomas Moore’s two kicks saw them edge through 13-7.

The season was now well under way and the visit of Crawley produced a stunning first half performance that gave Lewes a lead of 19-5. To their credit, Crawley came back to draw the second half 19-19, but Lewes were able to see the game through. However, they soon came down to earth at Seaford where the hosts running up a 20-point lead ten minutes into the second half. Lewes fought back strongly and didn’t let Seaford extend their lead, as the game finished 32-12.

The best game of the season was undoubtedly the game at home to Shoreham which saw the debut of the new electronic scoreboard at the Stanley Turner. It was a dark gloomy day of wind and rain, and the lights certainly shone out, recording a 15-7 lead for Shoreham who had had the wind at their backs. Lewes fought back strongly in the second half and scored three tries to secure a bonus point win.

It was a fitting way to mark the last game for our departing coach, Brandon Palmer, who has had to return to South Africa under some extremely difficult personal circumstances. There have been many ups and downs since he joined the club four years ago, but it is to his eternal credit that he leaves the club in a much better state than he found it.

Relegation was swiftly followed by an instant promotion, and now the senior team has been able to consolidate at this level while bringing lots of encouraging youngsters into the fold. We will miss him, with much gratitude, and wish him all the best for his future in the RSA.

The Brighton game at home had to be postponed as the referee had dropped out at the last minute, and when it was rescheduled, we had to field a much-changed team with three first team debutants. Brighton, however, were as good, if not better than any of the teams who have come to the Stanley Turner this season, and won 17-38.

The storms of this autumn continues to affect the playing conditions and this was most apparent at Worthing where Lewes fought hard against a strong wind and only conceded one goal right at the end of the first half. Try as they might, they could only manage a try in the corner and the game came to its climax when Lewes had a penalty kick to win the game.

With a slippery surface for the non-kicking foot, the kick was missed and Worthing had won 7-5.

This first half of the season came to an anticlimax when Hove failed to honour the fixture on the day of our Vice Presidents’ pre-match Christmas lunch. However, the assembled company were able to gain an appreciation of the future of the club as some of the Colts squad stepped up to bolster the 2nd XV in an enjoyable game with St Leonards Cinque Ports.