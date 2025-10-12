Lewes extend their winning run against Jersey

Lewes 26 Jersey 7

Unbeaten Lewes came into their first home match of the season, but had to play the game on the clubhouse pitch while the main pitch is waiting to have its goal posts replaced after an accident with the gang mower during the summer.

The game started slowly for Lewes as they conceded early penalties in the loose which pegged them back initially. When they did break through, Harry Carr thought that he had scored, but the whistle had gone for a forward pass.

There was another close shave for Jersey, but they managed to clear the ball, and then Lewes came back with a controlled move that put Harry Carr in for his fist try of the afternoon. It was followed by a brilliant conversion from Jordy Smith as he skilfully drew the ball in inside the near post on a perfect trajectory.

Lewes on the attack

So, the score was 7-0 at half time and, soon into the second half, Harry Carr continued where he left off with another incisive run and touch down to stretch the score to 12-0. Lewes’ pressure increased and a clever kick through was followed up by Jack Soltermann.

Smith’s conversion took a now commanding lead to 19-0.

Lewes were now on the hunt for the fourth bonus point try that had eluded them against Jersey two years ago. A well-worked move in the backs set Darryl Benson free on the left wing. As the defenders raced to deal with his threat, he switched the ball inside to skipper, Raff Green, who dotted down behind the posts. Harry Carr converted, sending the ball into the Kingston Road.

Finally, it was Jersey who had the last say in the game as they scored a consolation goal that left the final score at 26-7. This result puts Lewes down to second place in the table on points difference after East Grinstead’s 69-12 victory over Shoreham.

Lewes in change colours

These two are Lewes’ next opponents as they go to Buckingham Park to play Shoreham on 18th October (KO 3.00) and then on to Saint Hill on 8th November for a big clash with East Grinstead (KO 2.00). Both matches will give Lewes a challenge as they seek to continue their winning run that has now been extended to five games this season.

Lewes team: Soltermann; Carr, Green (captain), Goode, Benson; Smith, Lacy; Dadswell, Simmonds, Gage; Petty, Bradford; Sale, Weston, Medhurst. Replacements: Thomas, Pryer, Brooker