Lewes lost 46-33 at Pulborough – but can still reflect on a strong finish to their league season.

The format for league fixtures is such that the first and last games of the season are always between the same teams. Back on September 21, newly promoted Lewes were outgunned 36-0 by a Pulborough side that have now ended up second in the league.

However it is fair to say that with all the progress Lewes have made this season, they were more than a match for their hosts in an entertaining game that produced 13 tries.

At the beginning of the game Pulborough swept into a 10-0 lead working the overlap for their first try and creating a smart move from a scrum for their second. However, Lewes, with a strong wind at their backs, rallied and produced a try by Darryl Benson after a storming run from Tomas Norman.

Lewes on the attack | Picture: Danny Simpson

Tom Moore converted and then created a brilliant 50-22 that led to a try for Tomas Norman from the line-out. The conversion put Lewes well in the lead at 10-14.

As half-time approached there was a hint of controversy about the try that squeezed Pulborough into the lead at the break, but with a slight change in wind direction. Lewes starting the second period strongly.

Will Hoff showed his pace with a great run down the wing, and then Kellen Harvey followed up his clever through kick to touch down for the first try of the half. Another Moore conversion put Lewes back in the lead, but Pulborough clawed it back with a try to make the score 20-21, and secure a bonus point.

They followed this with a try under the posts that took them back in the lead at 27-21. Lewes were still mounting strong attacks and Raff Green put in a good run, though the move was ended when Pulborough got a penalty that enabled them to work a counter attack and go further ahead at 32-21.

In response there was a great bullocking run by Ed King, but, once again, Pulborough hit back with another try under the posts. Lewes were now seeking their bonus point try and it eventually came through prop, Kane Dadswell.

With the score at 39-26, and time running out, Lewes knew that another goal would give them a losing bonus point, but it was Pulborough who finished as they had started with a try from their right winger. However, Lewes were certainly not downhearted by this and it was their impact sub, Fearghus Gage, who dotted down for the hat trick of tries by Lewes props. Tom Moore’s conversion signalled the end of the game with the final score at 46-33.

So the last game of the season was over, with Lewes showing the improvements they have been making as a team during the campaign. The one last game left is the Sussex Junior Shield Final against Seaford at Burgess Hill on Saturday, April 26 at 1pm. This will be followed by the presentation of the end of season awards back at the Stanley Turner, where the names of the Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Most Improved Player for both senior teams will be revealed.

Lewes: Moore; Carr, Green (captain), Harvey, Hoff; Henshaw, Lacy; Dadswell, Simmonds, Norman; Sale, Bradford; Weston, Gribble, Medhurst. Replacements: Gage, King, Benson.