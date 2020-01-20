Lewes members are Masters in Sussex cross country championships

Lewes Athletics Club returned with team and individual honours from a recent county event.

The Sussex Masters cross country championships took place over a challenging two lap five-mile Downland course at Coombe Farm, Lancing.

It was in the race for over 40 men that Lewes runners showed a clean pair of spikes to members of other Sussex clubs.

Matt Bradford was sitting in second after the first lap behind a Brighton and Hove City runner.

But it was over the second lap that he showed his strength and pulled away to win the race and claim the gold medal.

Lewes' Chris Gilbert came in just behind the Brighton runner in third place for the bronze medal in the over 40 event.

Just behind Gilbert was Adam Vaughan, who finished in fourth place to make it three Lewes runners in the top four.

Making up the scoring team of four was Ben Hodgson (17th).

With a team score of 25 points this was 37 points in front of the Brighton Phoenix team with 62 points and 44 points in front of the Chichester team with 69 points.

It was a massive win for the Lewes team.

Not to be outdone by the men, Lewes' contingent of over 45 women came away with a well earned silver medal - running the same distance course as the men.

Leading the women’s team was Mary Campbell (fourth place) followed closely by Helen Sida in sixth.

Closing in the third member of the team was Helen Bowman (21st) to give the team a score of 31 points behind the Arena 80 team and ahead of the Brighton and Hove City AC team with 33 points.