Lewes pub stoolball game becomes a 3-wicket classic!

On a recent spring evening The Brewers took on The Black Horse Stoolball team in Lewes, at Baxters Field, overlooked by the ancient ruins of Lewes Castle. As the sun faded on a warm May evening, the good-natured match suddenly moved into 'classic' territory.

The Black Horse, no doubt the underdogs, led a spirited fightback against the Brewers clear batting superiority, and Captain Kevin Gillard (and birthday boy) was just one of the Black Horse bowlers who took 3 Brewers wickets in a single over. There was elation across the field as Una Taylor had just achieved a hat-trick herself - with no idea how she'd managed it! 'Well, that was a birthday treat and no mistake' said Kev.

Popular local DJ Danny Webb was incredulous when he was bowled out early, exclaiming 'Can you believe it' or words to that effect. Phil the Umpire was fair but witheringly emphatic in his decision making.

In the end, the more youthful, and let's be honest, more skilful Brewers team led by Luke Underhill won the day scoring 120 runs compared to the Black Horse's 86 (disputed). Other highlights were Reg's famous stance (pictured) and spirited stands by Lou and Kieran (30 runs!) and night-watchwoman Lisa's last minute 10 which saved a lot of embarrassment.

A beautiful Spring evening in Baxters Field, Lewes.

After the match everyone went back to the Black Horse where Bartender Declan's Spicy Chilli Con Carne went down a storm with both teams. Anyone wishing to watch or take part in further Stoolball matches this summer should ask at either pub.