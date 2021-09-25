Lewes race walkers put best feet forward for trophies

Lauren Morse, Charlie Perry and Harvey Perry

Athletes at Lewes AC, when able, continued training but without much active competition.

When rules permitted, the club’s race walkers took part in regular coaching sessions, and during this summer the target was to obtain good performances in the Sussex County Race Walk Championships at the David Weir Stadium in Carshalton, in conjunction with Surrey.

On a very warm and humid morning, Lauren Morse took first place in the under-20s 3k event, recording a time just short of her best, 17min 47sec.

She now moves towards the English Schools Race Walk Championships at the Paula Radcliffe International Stadium, Bedford, for the longer 5k event.

Charlie and Harvey Perry won the under-13 2k and under-15 boys’ 3k races respectively, and both look in good form for the winter when there are a number of races through the home counties.