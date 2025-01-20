Lewes return to action in an exacting game with Ditchling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Without a game for six weeks, for reasons beyond their control, Lewes came up against a Ditchling side eager to revenge their narrow 13-7 defeat earlier in the season.

And it was evident from the start of the game that this was going to be a close game between two well-matched sides – but it finished 13-12 to Ditchling.

Lewes had defending to do in the opening minutes, but soon were able to get on to the attack. They pressed on the Ditchling line and thought that Louis Medhurst had gone over for the opening try, but somehow it had been spilled. Ditchling were resisting well, being helped somewhat by Lewes conceding penalties that curbed their momentum.

The return of Gus Taylor was an extra fillip to the Lewes team who had missed him in the last two matches, both of which had been lost. Taylor replaced Jake Bowie and Lewes looked like a different team after he came on. He was instrumental in the first try of the game when Tom Rourke scored in the left-hand corner.

Unfortunately, the conversion was missed, which left the half-time score at 5-0.

It was a tight close scoring game, but just before the break, try scorer Rourke had to go off with an ominously twisted knee, giving cause for concern among Lewes’ supporters who had only just welcomed back this talented player from a long-term injury.

Early in the second half, Lewes gave away another penalty which Ditchling (perhaps remembering how Lewes had won the earlier fixture) converted to narrow the lead. This was followed by another attempt which would have given them the lead, but Lewes breathed again as it sailed wide.

This sense of relief did not last long as Ditchling then went two better by scoring a try that was unconverted to make the score 5-8. One of Lewes’ problems in the absence of Taylor has been failing to make touch with penalties, but when the opportunity came, Taylor’s well-judged kick created an attacking lineout on the right-hand side. Lewes won their ball and spun it left for Bowie to score in the corner.

Taylor’s conversion made the score 12-8, but when Ditchling counter-attacked and scored their second try they obtained a one-point lead which they were able to hang on to as this exciting game reached its conclusion at the final whistle. The disappointment of the defeat for Lewes was softened by a strong performance by the latest player from the junior production line – Rory Macleod who has a promising future with the team.

Lewes and Ditchling are now level in mid-table on 26 points, and Lewes now face three away matches in the next few weeks as they are due to play Uckfield this weekend (January 25), Crawley on February 1 and Brighton on February 15. The next game at the Stanley Turner will see the visit of Seaford on March 1.

Lewes: Bowie; Benson, Green (captain), Hoff, Rourke; Henshaw, Durrant; Dadswell, Martin, Norman; Sale, Bradford; Weston, Gribble, Medhurst. Replacements: Gage, Macleod, Taylor.