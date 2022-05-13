Lewes Rugby Club players and volunteer scoop awards

The senior team awards are tankards kept behind the bar for the recipient to drink from the following season.

After the pandemic, the club are delighted the awards could be presented again.

The evening was brilliantly organised by James Sale.

Lewes RFC clubman winners Stefan Mapp and James sale

Second XV coach Stefan Mappgave his review of the season that included many ups and downs.

From a difficult first game at Hellingly through to a title winning bid in the last game at Burgess Hill, he was given great support by his players who responded to his words in an appreciative manner.

Second XV player of the year was Tom Petty, whose outstanding service to the team was recognised just as it had been in 2019.

Lewes RFC Player of the year Andy Carmichael with coach Brandon Palmer and chairman Paddy Henshaw

Most improved second XV player of the year was Edward King, in his first season of senior rugby, having graduated from the colts.

The democratically chosen second XV players’ player of the year was Sean Sayers.

Brandon Palmer, the 1st XV coach, reviewed their season and noted highlights such as the away games at Hove, Seaford and Hellingly, but also mentioned how in the more difficult matches, there was always a spirit in the team.

First XV Player of the Year was Andy Carmichael, the midfield general of the team. He scored one try, a memorable one at Hove, but he was responsible for setting up many more.

Lewes RFC’s most improved 1st XV player of the year was Ben Bishop, who in his first season of senior rugby showed great versatility by playing at scrum-half, hooker, flanker and prop.

His dynamism at the breakdown was a great asset to the team, whatever position he was playing in.

The first XV players’ player of the year deservedly went to James Sales, the men’s rep on the club management committee.

Together with Joe Reid, he was an ever-present in the side, and always went above and beyond for Lewes on the field.

The 1st XV captain, Lewis Evans, entertained the crowd with an amusing poetic recital on his exploits as skipper.

This was much appreciated, as the massive applause that followed showed.

There was still one more tankard to come though, the Clubman of the Year, and there were to be two recipients.

James Sale had done such a great job during lockdown keeping the men’s section going that it was decided to give him this award for 2020-21 retrospectively.

Having received the tankard, he was delighted to pass it on to this year’s winner, Stefan Mapp, who has done a magnificent job with the 2nd XV.

Then it was time to dance as the celebrations went on into the night.

The tankards have gone to the engravers and will be available behind the bar in good time for next season.