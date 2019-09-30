Lewes Rugby Club win once in a lifetime opportunity

As the Quilter Kids First Champion for September, Lewes Rugby Club have won a once in a lifetime opportunity to play on the hallowed turf of Twickenham Stadium, the home of England Rugby, at the 2020 Quilter Kids First training day.

The Quilter Kids First Champions programme recognises and rewards those clubs or schools around the country that are delivering Quilter Kids First to an exceptional standard.

Lewes Rugby Club have been selected due to the club’s excellent work in creating a great rugby environment thanks in big part, to the dedication of their dedicated & committed coaches. They are renowned for running inclusive, fun and creative training sessions which help to retain players and ultimately keep them in the game for longer.

As well as these, volunteer coaches run pre-season fitness and touch activities over the summer, which play a big role in maintaining player interest.

The club is also being recognised for their work to grow girl’s game, with the Lewes Lionesses going from strength to strength and a large number of girls playing through from U7 to U13 level. A day at the Rachel Burford Academy in the summer and a club wide tour to look forward to this season really demonstrates the club’s commitment to the girl’s game, with their leading female coaches acting as great role models for all.

Lewes RFC also host a hugely successful Mini’s Festival in April every year with around 45 teams in attendance. The event always receives positive feedback from all visiting clubs & parents, with one standout comment affirming that it is “certainly the best one we’ve attended so far.”

Jo-Anne Sunderland Bowe, Chair of Lewes RFC Minis & Juniors said: “The Quilter Kids First pledge embodies everything we do at Lewes. We are proud of playing the game the Lewes way, which places emphasis on teamwork, fun, enjoyment, inclusion and participation. Taking the pledge has enabled us to link our club values to Quilter Kids First.

“Becoming September Champions means a tremendous amount to us - Lewes is a family orientated club and this award reflects this. The award recognises the passion and pride our coaches, volunteers, players and parents take in the club.” We are looking forward to the Kids First training day at Twickenham next year."

Every month, another worthy club or school will be selected for their excellent work in creating a great rugby environment, upskilling coaches, increasing participation and growing the female game from the under 7 to under 13 age levels.

For more information on Quilter Kids First Champions, and to nominate your local club or school please visit: https://www.englandrugby.com/champions