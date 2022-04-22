Lewes rugby team suffer late agony - but can hold heads high

Burgess Hill were playing for pride as they had already come last in the table after not being able to field a second team for the majority of the season.

Lewes on the other hand were playing for the league title and only a win was needed to top the table.

Lewes won the toss, electing to begin with the wind and play downward on the slope. It took seven minutes for wing Adejimi George-Coker to open the scoring with an excellent burst.

Lewes score a try / Picture: Danny Simpson

Burgess Hill levelled the scores after 15 and let Lewes know that this was not going to be an easy match.

Running down a dream, Tom Petty crashed through the line to score two quick tries, which were followed by Ed King going on one of his trademark Jonah Lomu-esque solo runs.

Burgess Hill dotted over to finish the half 10-26.

With the upward slope in the second half Lewes had their work cut out.

Lewes twos get ready for action / Picture: Danny Simpson

Burgess opened the scoring with three unanswered tries within the opening ten minutes of the half.

Former club captain Elliot Moule lifted the dampened spirits of the team as he cut through Burgess Hill’s line twice to score a double.

Unfortunately the momentum swung back towards Burgess Hill as they scored two excellent tries in the dying moments to sneak ahead and secure the win. Full time 43-40.

With the loss, Lewes earned two bonus points which sadly was not enough to secure the league title.

Lewes and Burgess Hill go head to head / Picture: Danny Simpson

But this performance capped off an amazing maiden season with the second XV, who have battled hard through their 13 performances (seven wins, six losses).