Lewes runner Ava tops steeple chase rankings

By Bob HughesContributor
Published 1st Jul 2024, 13:24 BST
Lewes AC runner Ava James is going to the Under 18 European Championships in Slovakia.

She has been selected to compete for Great Britain and Northern Island in the 2000m steeple chase.

Ava, who is coached by David Leach, drew the attention of the selectors by recording the fastest times for an under 17 in both the 1500m steeple chase and 2000m steeple chase this year in the UK.

After a successful cross country season where she came took both the under 17 individual and league county championships, Ava topped the national rankings for her age in the 2000m steeple chase at the county steeple chase championships with a time of 6:48.84.

Ava James makes a splash in the steeple chase.

This was followed at the Sussex schools championships with by a performance of 4:56.92. which went to the top of the 1500km steeple chase national rankings

The European Championships will be taking place in Banska Bystrica in Slovakia between Thursday,July 18 and Sunday, July 21.

