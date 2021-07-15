Lewes star Rosie in UK top 50 for 300m

Rosie Kornevall, 14, won gold at the Sussex County Championships in the under-15s 300m

Fourteen-year-old Rosie Kornevall won gold at the Sussex County Championships in the 300m under-15s event at Withdean Stadium in Brighton on Sunday, July 4.

Rosie beat her own personal best, despite her struggle to maintain her fitness and stamina when lockdowns prevented her usual routine.

The Lewes Old Grammar School pupil’s success – she ran in 43.79 seconds - means she is now ranked inside the top 50 and she is hoping to take part in the English School National Finals next summer.

Rosie’s mum Vicky McNeil said: “During the first lockdown, she still trained a lot with her sister and found ways to run up the Downs to get her exercise.

“But then most of the track and field competitions last year were cancelled, which meant she didn’t get much match practice, and then the winter lockdown came meaning no training and no crosscountry season either.

“It being dark so early, she didn’t get the chance to train as much and she lost some of her form.

“So when she re-started this March, she had to work really hard and keep committed and found it quite hard to get back into it again.

“But over the last month or so, her race times have got better and better, and she has felt stronger and fitter each time.

“Everything fell into place at the Sussex County Championships when she won the race by almost a full second over the second place runner.

“It was a great moment for her to stand on the podium again to get her gold medal as a Sussex county champ, something which she experienced two years ago as under-13 girls in the 200 metres and is so pleased to be there again this year.”

Rosie, who runs with Lewes AC where she lives, has been running since she was eight years old and trains three times a week.

She added: “It feels great to be on the podium again. I am so happy to be regaining my love and fun for running.