Lewes veteran clocks up miles - 100 to be precise...

Elizabeth Hilton with her medal

The 100 miles consist of four out and backs from the central hub of Goring-on-Thames Village Hall.

Goring-on-Thames, as its names implies, has two Thames-side paths stretching to the north and south. To the east and west there is the ancient Ridgeway track. These provide the four spokes of the run.

Elizabeth’s mission was to beat 27 hours and 30 minutes.

Elizabeth during the 100-mile event

The first leg along the Thames Path to the north was flat and it was tempting to run too fast, pulled along by excitement and chatting with running friends. But the second leg along the Ridgeway to the east were mentally challenging hills where the thoughts of stopping early had to be suppressed.

Night fell and a lamp was needed for a further Ridgeway leg, this time in the opposite direction from Goring. A moonlit night passed peacefully but now there were bad blisters from the stony paths.

Back at Goring for the start of leg four Elizabeth was tight for time so did not really stop, grabbed a tin of coffee and was away for the final loop along Reading and back. It was misty by the river and hard to spot route markers.

Then the sun rose as Reading approached. It was even more hard-going now and anxiety bubbled up about finishing outside the 28 hour disqualification limit. But then Elizabeth overtook some fellow competitors and finished in 27.19.

One proud runner!

She is already thinking of her next racing challenge.