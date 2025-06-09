Lewes Wanderers in Chris Hough Memorial Criterium Races

On the wet and windy evening of Thursday, June 5, Lewes Wanderers held Round 1 of the Chris Hough Memorial Criterium Races. Development on the outskirts of Ringmer necessitated a change from the traditional course as racers would turn left off the Broyle down Half Mile Drove, before rejoining the Laughton Road and the familiar circuit.

This shortening of the lap allowed an increase from 5 to 6 laps and riders, organisers and officials all coped with this change without incident. What was more of an issue were the conditions which perhaps explained why only 22 riders pre-entered, with more entering on the line.

The peloton pretty much stayed together on the opening lap, although Ian Vagg (Project 51) had a lead of a few seconds as he crossed the line with fuve laps to go. The race almost literally blew apart the next time around as the wind picked up and rain started to fall on what were barely dry roads anyway.

At least one rider retired with a puncture or mechanical and a few others withdrew after being “spat out the back” and losing touch with what was left of the main group. Vagg had been joined by others, but still raised himself to win the intermediate Prime Sprint at the end of the eventful lap, ahead of Alwyn Frank (Brighton Mitre) and Luca Geddes Gasco (Lee Valley Youth CC).

The pattern of the race had been set by the halfway and the second of the three Prime Sprints at the end of Lap 3. Sam Benge took first, with Frank narrowly edging out Vagg for third, with Declan Egan (Kingston Wheelers) in close attendance. Behind them were a chasing group of nine, then another quartet now racing for ranking points.

The leading foursome held an advantage of over half-a-minute when they came to contest the third and final sprint, where the result from the previous lap was repeated. The rain or pace barely relented on the penultimate lap as the leaders' advantage stretched towards a minute and it seemed certain they would fight for the podium place between themselves.

Their margin over the chasers was cut considerably on the final tour, but a four-up sprint commenced from which Declan Egan took the spoils ahead of Vagg, Frank and Benge. Frank’s clubmate Marek Shafer won the sprint for fifth not long after, ahead of Cosmo Derangi (Brighton Mitre), Geddes Gasco, John Tindell (Brighton Mitre), James Bullen (Strada Wheels) and Matthew Butt (Saddle Up!).

Four days earlier June began with an East Sussex Cycling Association 50-mile time-trial in which Peter Baker recorded a strong time of 2 hours 13 minutes and 27 seconds to place 16th from 24 finishers.

Peter Baker by Kate Mankelow

Peter pitted himself against the same distance, albeit on a lumpier course a week later in the Sussex Cyclists Association version of the event. He came 30th from 40 finishers with his time of 2 hours 17 minutes and 48 seconds.