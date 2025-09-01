Lewes Wanderers season of 10-mile time trials concludes

Lewes Wanderers’ season of 10-mile time-trials concluded on Monday, August 18 with the “2-up” event that had been postponed from its original slot of July 14 due to roadworks. The appetite for action clearly hadn’t dimmed among the racing community as the largest field of the series signed up with seven pairs of athletes and two competing solo. What was even more heartening to see was that seven of these 16 competitors were female.

Quickest combo on the night were Neil Edwards and his coach Micheal Renardson who covered the course up the A22 from East Hoathly to the Boship Roundabout and back in exactly 23 minutes.

Runners-up, and 26 seconds behind, were Dan Street and Ryan Machin (Destination BIke RT) while third step on a crowded podium and fastest females were Emily Lewis (Sussex Revolution Velo Club) and Maddy Smith with 25:27.

There was little to separate the pairing behind as Paget Cohen and Ben Gregory were just 19 seconds back in fourth only six seconds ahead of Gemma Lewis and Gemma Freeman (both SRVC). Eight seconds behind them and sixth overall after stopping the watch after 26 minutes precisely were Sharona Harrington (Crawley Wheelers) and Georgina Wise (DBRT).

Graham Faultless and Jeremy Page by Darren Haynes

Graham Faultless and Jeremy Page (Southborough & District Wheelers) completed the standings just 45 seconds behind the third place pairing, while Peter Baker (26:58) and Alice Gilmore (28:18) raced solo.

Peter returned to action the following weekend for a Sussex Cyclists Association double-header of sporting time-trials organised by Robin Johnson. In Saturday morning’s 10-mile event on a loop west of Billingshurst he placed 17th from 30 thanks to a strong ride of 25 minutes and 49 seconds.

The following morning the 22 competitors completed roughly two-and-a-half laps of the previous day’s course which Peter managed in 1 hour 5 minutes and 58 seconds to bag 15th position.

The seemingly indefatigable Mr Baker was back in action again on the evening of Tuesday, August 26 when East Grinstead Cycling Club hosted their annual hill climb.

Peter covered the 1.6-mile ramp from the shores of Weirwood Reservoir up towards Wych Cross in 6 minutes 41.3 seconds to record a superb second place from 11 entrants, just three seconds behind the victor.