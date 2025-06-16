Lewes Wanderers tackle 10-mile time trial

The first of Lewes Wanderers series of 10-mile time trials took place on a warm and sunny evening. Ten riders took to the start line in Halland with a race down the Broyle to Ringmer and back down the Laughton Road ahead of them.

Fastest overall and in the road bike category was Ryan Machin (Destination Bike RT) in a time of 24.41. Darren Haynes took runner-up overall and top spot among the host club riders and those on time-trial machines with 25:18, 3 seconds ahead of Alex Steer, who took runner-up in the road bike rankings.

Second place in the TT-bike standings went to Peter Baker (25:56), while Ben Gregory took bronze amongst the road bike contingent with 27:35. Graham Faultless (27:37) was 7th overall and Ben Probert took 9th with 28:18.

Round 2 took place on a similar summer evening, but roadworks on The Broyle necessitated a late switch to the A22/Boship Roundabout course. Host club rider Neil Edwards took the overall and road-bike spoils with a time of 24.30.

Darren Haynes - picture by Paget Cohen

Darren Haynes again took runner-up spot and fastest on a time-trial bike with 25:08, 15 seconds ahead of third placed Peter Baker. Ben Gregory took 33 seconds off his PB to take runner-up in the road bike class with 26:15, while Graham Faultless improved from the previous week by one second and one position.

Ben Probert improved by two places to 7th and by 4 seconds to 28:14, while Steve Barry took 9th with 29:19 and David Wilkins was 10th in 30:41.

Gregory was back in action when Eastbourne Rovers hosted a 10-mile TT on the same course. On a sunny night he slashed a massive 43 seconds off his best and took victory in the road bike category and third from seven overall to boot with a superb 25:28. Clubmate Peter Baker was 7th in 28:47.

Peter fared a lot better on a damp, but humid morning as the Veteran Time Trials Association (Sussex) made use of the same A22 “Boship” course as he posted a time of 25 minutes and 18 seconds to place 12th from 18.

As well as time-trialling Peter Baker took part in track racing as part of the Sussex Cycle Racing League at Preston Park Outdoor Velodrome. In Round 5 he came third from seven in the five-lap Scratch Race. He was an impressive runner-up in a similar sized field in the following five-lap Elimination Race; third from half-a-dozen in the six-lap “Win-and-Out” and 15th from 20 in the concluding Block Handicap.

In Round 8 Peter came fourth from five in the five-lap Scratch, sixth from eight in the six-lap “Snowball” event, fourth from five in the Championship Elimination and 18th from 21 in the final Block Handicap.