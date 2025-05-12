Lewes Wanderers take on Eastbourne Rovers time trials

A trio of Lewes Wanderers took to the start line for the opening time-trial of Eastbourne Rovers CC’s season.

On the familiar A22-based Boship 10-mile course used regularly by both clubs Richard Burchett fared best as he sped round in 22min 40sec for 5th place, just 6 seconds off the podium. Ben Gregory came 10th, and second road bike, with 27:19 and Peter Baker placed 13th and third road bike with 32:56.

Peter was back in action as Crawley Wheelers held their customary season-opening “Sporting” event. This notoriously tough long rolling time-trial was made marginally easier by a reduction from its customary 41 miles to just 35, but was still a stern test. Peter Baker was the sole Wanderer to take on the challenge and his time of 1.46.03 placed him equal 34th from 41 entrants.

Peter and Ben returned to the A22 for the second of Eastbourne Rovers’ time-trials of the season. Ben was slightly off his time from a week before, but his 27.46 effort gave him 7th from ten finishers, and again runner-up in the road bike category. Peter improved to 32:14 to take 9th, and 3rd spot amongst the road bikes.

Peter Baker - picture by Michael Renardson

The dynamic duo donned race numbers once more for Round 3. Ben broke the 27 minute barrier with 26:48 to place 8th from the dozen starters and runner-up in the road bike category. Peter’s 28:03 was his best of the series and placed him 10th overall and 3rd road bike.

The force was with Richard Burchett on May 4 as he recorded a fine time of 22.36 in the impressively titled “May the Fourth Ham Barn Storming 10” along the A3 Liphook and Petersfield bypass. This placed him a strong 36th from 77 to start with three non-finishers.

Lewes Wanderers composed a quarter of the field for Eastbourne Rovers “Pevensey TT” on a sunny but blowy evening. Best of the trio was Paget Cohen who posted a time of 40.45 round the lumpy 14.07 mile course to place 5th overall and second fastest road bike. Ben Gregory rode similar machinery to finish 34 seconds and one place behind, while Peter Baker was 11th overall and fifth road bike competitor with 43:49.

The seemingly indefatigable Peter Baker was back on the start line for a Sussex Cyclists Association 10-mile TT on the A283 Steyning course. His time of 26.55 placed hime 24th out of 27 entrants.