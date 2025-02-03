Lewes Wanderers take part in East Kent Cyclo Cross League

The fifth and final round of the East Kent Cyclo Cross League took place in the grounds of Betteshanger Country Park and was promoted by Veld Cycle Coaching.

On a cold grey day Darren Haynes maintained his good record in this league by plugging in five solid laps to finish 19th of 39 racers.

The Challenge Tyres London & South East Cyclo-Cross League came to a conclusion. Round 10 also incorporated the third and final round of the Aeight Bike Co Sussex Cyclo Cross League and was held in and around Preston Park and velodrome in Brighton and promoted by Brighton Mitre CC.

Clear overnight skies led to an early frost, but that had thawed and given was to a beautiful sunny afternoon by the time Darren Haynes, Paget Cohen and Stephen Burgess were called to the grid shortly before 2pm.

Stephen Burgess - picture by Alex Steer

Darren made a great start to gain a few places, but recorded an even better second circuit to improve from 28th to 22nd place. He was demoted a spot on the fourth of eight laps, but won it back the next time around. He was pushed back a spot as he was lapped by the leaders on the penultimate tour and crossed the line 23rd from 50 finishers.

Paget made a poor start and was dead last at the end of the first circuit. He successfully rode the steep bank back up into the velodrome a couple of times, but generally struggled for grip in the conditions. He gained a couple of spots as riders ahead tired, but was lapped twice and could do no better than 48th overall.

Starting at the same time, but in the race for men over 60 Stephen Burgess left Paget behind and assumed 12th place on the first of seven laps. He made a move to improve to 10th from 18 on lap 3, a position he held to the chequered flag.

Darren’s result was good enough to place him 7th overall in the final Sussex League standings for men in their 50s. Dan Street was 14th and Paget Cohen 25th. Stephen Burgess took 14th in the category for men over 60.

Dan did better in the London & South East League where he was 22nd overall. Darren was 39th and Paget came 59th Vet50. Stephen was 17th Vet60.