Lewes' would-be young athletes have superb role models

Five young Lewes AC athletes participated in this year’s all-England national schools championships – changing their red and gold Lewes vests for yellow Sussex county ones at the meeting in Manchester.

Rowan Pearson, intermediate Sussex champion in the 400m, ran a 51.45sec race.Sussex junior 1500m county champion Ava James, achieved a new PB of 4:41.88.

Grace Tuesday is Sussex junior 800m champion and county record holder, having broken a record that has stood for 41 years.

Lewes AC's Grace Tuesday | Picture by Andy Cox (AC_PHOTS)

She qualified for the final of the junior race in at Manchester in 2.11.14, the fastest time in the heats. In the final she was a little slower at 2.12.23 but a kick of 31 seconds in the last 200m gave her national schools championship gold.

In the pole vault, Lewes AC’s Emilie Oakden and Amelia Hatchard, who had been junior girls' gold and silver medallists in 2019 returned as seniors. Emilie vaulted 3.60m to secure national gold, and Amelia’s 3.50m put her back on the podium as bronze medallist.

Meanwhile Gemma Tutton had exchanged her Lewes AC vest for a UK Athletics strip at the U20 World Athletics championship in Colombia. The 17-year-old qualified for the final in which she matched her PB of 4.10m. It has been a tough time for Gemma but there is plenty for her to look forward to.

Emilie Oakdean | Picture by Andy Cox (AC_PHOTS)