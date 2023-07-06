Littlehampton 10k can end summer of running on high note

Runners are being urged to end their summer on a high note by joining hundreds of other runners in the Littlehampton 10k.

The race takes place on Sunday, September 10, and whether it’s your first time or you’re aiming for your personal best, organisers say this fast, flat and fun coastal run is perfect for you.

Starting and finishing on the seafront, you’ll take in colourful beach huts, award-winning architecture and Britain’s longest bench as you challenge yourself to achieve more than ever before.

If you sign up, you’ll be running alongside Team Essie, led by Lorna and Steve Cobbett and inspired by their triplet daughter.

The Littlehampton 10k returns in September | Picture: Littlehampton 10k team

Essie sadly died aged 18 months after being cared for by Chestnut Tree House.

Team Essie has been creating a sea of red at Littlehampton 10k since 2018 with all members wearing bespoke t-shirts in Essie’s favourite colour.

Lorna said: “The Littlehampton 10k is always a day of mixed emotions as I know I will have a cry.

"I’ll always talk to Essie when running – it’s the only run I don’t listen to music. And I will have a heart bursting with pride.

“Without Chestnut Tree House giving us support and help with Essie we don’t know what we would have done.

"It’s not an exaggeration to say they changed our lives, and we are always truly grateful to this amazing charity.

“Team Essie is our way of honouring our triplet daughter’s legacy.

“Essie might have had a short 18-month life, but it was full of memories and laughter.

"A huge part of this is because of Chestnut Tree House, who we say saved our family.

“We can’t wait to see you all in September and thank you for taking part!”

Registration closes 25 August 2023.

To sign up, go to www.littlehampton10k.co.uk

