LIVE: Ladies’ Day at Glorious Goodwood – rain stays away for memorable afternoon

It’s Ladies’ Day at Glorious Goodwood – one of Sussex’s biggest sporting and social events of the year.

A crowd of around 20,000 was at the racecourse for the day when ladies’ fashions catch the eye and the gents have to take a back seat.

After Wednesday’s rain and wind, the rain stayed away – good news for visitors who will have spent a lot of time and money getting their dresses, hats and fascinators just right for the big day!

On the track the Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes was the highlight as last year’s winner Nashwa, ridden by Hollie Doyle, is taken on by France-based filly Blue Rose Cen.

It's a day for fashion at Goodwood Racecourse on Ladies' Day (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Royal Rhyme (9/1) marked himself down as a Stakes horse in waiting when scooting clear of a competitive field to take the Coral Kincsem Handicap by six and a half lengths.

Back on slower ground, the Karl Burke-trained son of Lope De Vega travelled powerfully and was the only contender still on the bridle passing the two-furlong pole.

Once asked to quicken, Royal Rhyme forged clear to give jockey Clifford Lee his first winner at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Runner-up Have Secret won the battle for the minor honours, with Alsakib three quarters of a length further back in third.

Desert Hero - owned by The King and Queen - wins the Group 3 Gordon Stakes | Picture: Clive Bennett

Exciting two-year-old Vandeek (11/8F) maintained his unbeaten record with an impressive display in the G2 Markel Richmond Stakes for Simon & Ed Crisford.

The son of Havana Grey, who was well-backed when making a successful debut at Nottingham 13 days ago, took the step up to Group company in his stride.

Having travelled strongly into contention under Andrea Atzeni, Vandeek put the race to bed entering the final furlong and had a length in hand at the line.

Ballymount Boy (25/1) stepped forward from his win at Hamilton last month to take second, with a further five lengths back to G2 July Stakes third Toca Madera (15/2).

