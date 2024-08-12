Local athletes shine at Bordon Trial and South of England Championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was a weekend of triumphs and personal bests for local athletes, with stellar performances at both the Bordon Trail 5K and the South of England Championships in Walton-On-Thames.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, August 10, Ellen Gares showcased her endurance and determination at the challenging Bordon Trail 5K, finishing third overall and clinching the title of first female finisher. Gares completed the tough course in an impressive 29:30. Ellens performance is a testament to her hard work and consistency in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weekend also saw the HY Children Team deliver outstanding performances at the South of England Championships, held on Saturday, August 10, and Sunday, August 11, in Walton-On-Thames.

Beth Wilson competed in the U16 girls pole vault, achieving a commendable 13th place with a vault of 2.20 metres. Meanwhile, Isabella Buchanan claimed victory in the U15 girls'1500M, finishing with a time of 4:41.13. Buchanan’s incredible run earned her the title of South of England 1500M champion, a significant milestone in her athletic career.

HY Girls at Southern Championships.

Jessica Wilson, competing in the U13 girls 100M, set a new personal best (PB) with a time of 15:11. She also participated in the 800M, crossing the finish line in 2:56.33. Megan Hopkins-Parry, another strong competitor, ran in the U15 girls 800M, securing a time of 2:24.38.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the U15 girls 1500M, Scarlett Molly Ella Dixon finished 15th with a time of 5:20.18, marking a new PB for her. The team’s achievements were praised by Head Coach Terry Skelton, who said: "Another outstanding day at the South of England track championships, all the athletes had a fantastic season."

The HY Team was also active in the local Hastings Parkrun on Saturday, August 10, where several members achieved new personal bests in the 5K race.

Nicky Stiles led the charge with a time of 18:42, closely followed by Aiden Larkin at 18:49 and Noah Mayhew at 18:50. Other notable times included Benji Pocock with 19:44, Olivia Collins with 20:36, Ivy Buchanan with 21:57, Cody Mansell with 22:07, and Evelyn Cornford with 23:29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica at Southern Championships.

The Hastings Parkrun, held along the scenic seafront, provides a regular opportunity to track fitness and progress.

This week’s results reflect the hard work and determination of the athletes, with many showing consistent improvement week after week.