London and Vienna calling for Burgess Hill Runners

There are only two races that feature in the latest round-up of Burgess Hill Runners news – but they are two big races.

By Community sport reporter
Published 5th May 2023, 10:00 BST

First was the London Marathon.

Returning to its normal April slot for the first time since 2019, the London Marathon is a bucket-list event for many runners of all abilities.

Burgess Hill Runners had 14 lucky members with places this year – some running it for the first time, some coming back from injury, and some chasing PBs.

Nicola at the London MarathonNicola at the London Marathon
Phil McManus was first across the line for BHR with a five-minute PB, finishing in 2:40:26.

He was followed by Phil Wallek (2:55:27), Robert Shalloe (3:04:45), Gayle Tyler (3:20:52), Kath Wallek (3:42:14), Claire Giles (4:29:48), Nigel Cruttenden (4:36:23), Briege Toner (4:37:51), Jill Craigs (4:38:15), Bradley Ashcroft (4:44:15), Paul Kaynes (4:47:54), Jean Leak (5:12:36), Nicola Saunders (5:35:56) and Helen Pratt (5:57:38).

While many runners were pounding the streets of London, BHR member Ben Ayling had travelled over to Austria to take on the Vienna Half Marathon. He finished in 1:44:51.

Well done to all BHRs who have been in marathon action in recent weeks.

Nigel at the London MarathonNigel at the London Marathon
Claire at the London MarathonClaire at the London Marathon
