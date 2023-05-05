There are only two races that feature in the latest round-up of Burgess Hill Runners news – but they are two big races.

First was the London Marathon.

Returning to its normal April slot for the first time since 2019, the London Marathon is a bucket-list event for many runners of all abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burgess Hill Runners had 14 lucky members with places this year – some running it for the first time, some coming back from injury, and some chasing PBs.

Nicola at the London Marathon

Phil McManus was first across the line for BHR with a five-minute PB, finishing in 2:40:26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was followed by Phil Wallek (2:55:27), Robert Shalloe (3:04:45), Gayle Tyler (3:20:52), Kath Wallek (3:42:14), Claire Giles (4:29:48), Nigel Cruttenden (4:36:23), Briege Toner (4:37:51), Jill Craigs (4:38:15), Bradley Ashcroft (4:44:15), Paul Kaynes (4:47:54), Jean Leak (5:12:36), Nicola Saunders (5:35:56) and Helen Pratt (5:57:38).

While many runners were pounding the streets of London, BHR member Ben Ayling had travelled over to Austria to take on the Vienna Half Marathon. He finished in 1:44:51.

Well done to all BHRs who have been in marathon action in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel at the London Marathon