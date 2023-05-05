First was the London Marathon.
Returning to its normal April slot for the first time since 2019, the London Marathon is a bucket-list event for many runners of all abilities.
Burgess Hill Runners had 14 lucky members with places this year – some running it for the first time, some coming back from injury, and some chasing PBs.
Phil McManus was first across the line for BHR with a five-minute PB, finishing in 2:40:26.
He was followed by Phil Wallek (2:55:27), Robert Shalloe (3:04:45), Gayle Tyler (3:20:52), Kath Wallek (3:42:14), Claire Giles (4:29:48), Nigel Cruttenden (4:36:23), Briege Toner (4:37:51), Jill Craigs (4:38:15), Bradley Ashcroft (4:44:15), Paul Kaynes (4:47:54), Jean Leak (5:12:36), Nicola Saunders (5:35:56) and Helen Pratt (5:57:38).
While many runners were pounding the streets of London, BHR member Ben Ayling had travelled over to Austria to take on the Vienna Half Marathon. He finished in 1:44:51.
Well done to all BHRs who have been in marathon action in recent weeks.