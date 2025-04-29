Continuing his series, started at the Brighton Marathon, Brighton-based photographer Josh Spindler found himself a great spot at the London Marathon and settled in, to capture not only the elite runners but everyone in between. The a series is based around finding the humanity in every runner during endurances races.

Spindler places himself low to the ground, often lying flat, to capture the clean gradient of the sky as if a studio backdrop for the runners. He seeks the personal moments in what feels like a communal effort. Over the noise of crowds and the support of loved ones,

Spindler's photographs feel like quiet seconds where the runners are focusing on the task at hand. Building on from his first set, here he has introduced some candid yet focused shots of specific people that caught his eye in the crowd. Whether that is a child sheltering from the sun, an older man holding on to balloons so their granddaughter can see them in the swarm, or hands being offered for high five support supplements, these more static moments offer respite from the motion in the rest of the images.

Spindler said “The London Marathon had a more intense feeling than Brighton. It's bigger, it's the capital and the turnout was huge. It was harder to position myself close enough to the runners, but I managed to arrive early and get some brilliant spots.

"Capturing the elite runners, who are followed by tv cameras and support crews felt special, as this technique allows me to show off these incredible athletes in a new, more personal way. To see so much love and support for people pushing past what they believe they can achieve and smiling most of the way through was another experience I will cherish. All of their faces, seen in the photos here, tell us their stories and their strength. I have the utmost respect for each and every person who participated."

Spindler is a British lens-based artist known for his work that explores environmental and societal themes. His eclectic practice tells the stories that matter, creating emotional, honest and empathetic pieces. Building research alongside his work is imperative in applying the correct feeling to the visuals, whilst making sure the facts back up the monumental themes that are apparent throughout. Technically speaking Spindler’s work moves between documentary/journalistic photography and conceptual art to create well rounded photo series that each have their own narrative and direction. Whatever the idea, Spindler finds the best process and technique to produce new ways to capture the magic within the mundane that we are all a part of, all of the time. His series, 'Conditions of Play' in collaboration with Preston Bowls Club focuses on the importance of the sport for the local community and capturing it in a way not seen before. This is growing to include other teams and the wider community in preparation for an exhibition of the works.

See https://www.joshspindler.co.uk or Instagrams - @j_spindler_ / @people.of.the.pier

1 . Alex Yee - London Marathon 2025 images by Josh Spindler.jpg London Marathon 2025 images by Josh Spindler Photo: Josh Spindler

2 . Tigst Assefa - London Marathon 2025 images by Josh Spindler.jpg London Marathon 2025 images by Josh Spindler Photo: Josh Spindler

3 . Milkesa Mengesha - London Marathon 2025 images by Josh Spindler.jpg London Marathon 2025 images by Josh Spindler Photo: Josh Spindler

4 . Susanna Sullivan - London Marathon 2025 images by Josh Spindler.jpg London Marathon 2025 images by Josh Spindler Photo: Josh Spindler