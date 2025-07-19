Young equestrian star Lottie Adams, from Mid Sussex, tells the story of the miracle horse who is bringing her much joy – and not a little success.

When Betty came to us she was an inexperienced rather nervous twitchy seven year old, writes Lottie.

She went from strength to strength from having no ring experience or record, to jumping the European Championships two years in a row and placing in multiple Nation Cups!

Before we bought her she was green and unbalanced but she always tried her very best for me, she proved to be a very quick learner with the biggest heart.

Lottie Adams with Betty - pictures by Savannah Olive Photography

From the moment she arrived she gave a go at everything that was asked of her. We bought her in view to bring her on and sell her but that plan changed very shortly after we purchased her as we saw she was going to make a perfect Children on Horses horse.

We trained at home a fair bit, giving her the best varied life, and started competing at some local shows, just jumping the small classes. After a few 1.10m classes we stepped her up to the 1.20 and progressed to the 1.30m classes – she gave everything a good go jumping some really strong clear rounds.

I was then invited to the British Showjumping national training centre with my other horse at the time, but we thought Betty would be more appropriate for it so we gave it a go and she surprised us all and didn’t put a foot wrong and jumped beautifully.

We were still a fairly new partnership at this point but we complemented each other very well so we felt confident together going into the viewing trials.

Lottie Adams and Betty - pictures: Savannah Olive Photography

In April 2024 we participated in the Children on Horses viewing trials where the courses are built strong and technical – it was by far the biggest course we had ever jumped at that point and we got placed on each day and came second in the Grand Prix.

Excitedly we then got the call up for the GB team for the first Nations Cup which was a massive dream come true – it was such a special moment for me as that has always been everything I’ve ever wanted, and Betty made that dream become reality.

Our first Nations Cup was in Compiegne, France, and this was our first international experience – she was amazing and jumped immaculately all week helping the team win a silver medal.

We carried on to get selected for every one of the nations cups and finished on the podium in every one Betty and I were very familiar with each over at this point. We were then selected for the Europeans after three Nations Cups. It was our first time doing anything like this but we still managed to deliver a clear round which contributed to our GB team winning a gold medal – a day to never forget.

Betty and I have been competing this year for the GB teams and again we have had some brilliant rounds and results and finished on the podium in Hagen, Germany.

We were also picked for the most recent Europeans held in Riesenbeck, Germany

Betty and I jumped a perfect clear round on day one. As a team we didn’t get the results or podium finish that we had hoped for, but it was still an amazing experience and venue.

It really shows you should never under-estimate a horse you don’t know. Betty had all the hidden potential and all I had to do was guide her and believe that she was good enough – she is a truly amazing horse, and the improvement that we have made as a pair is extraordinary.