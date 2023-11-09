Worthing Thunder returned to the Thunderdome last Saturday hoping to pick up another win – but their tough season continued as their hopes of success in front of the home faithful were dashed.

They ened up beaten a good Loughborough Riders side, who took full advantage of a lacklustre Worthing performance much to the disappointment for their faithful supporters.

Even the return to the playing ranks of Thunder favourite Zaire Taylor could not save the day.

Leading from start to finish, the visitors ended up running out comfortable winners in what many regarded as Thunder’s poorest performance for quite a long while.

Worthing Thunder take on Loughborough Riders at the Thunderdome | Picture: Gary Robinson

The final score of 93-85 was closer than had looked likely earlier – with Thunder having being behind by 26 points at the start of the third period.

With the return of Taylor as a player it was hoped he would help with a stellar performance, but even he was unable to inspire sufficiently.

Hafeez Abdul was Thunder’s outstanding player (23 points, nine rebounds) with Tola Okiki showing up well in the second half with all his 14 points.

Taylor hit 12 points in 19 minutes on court and Tom Ward managed 10 points, but these were the only players in double digits.

Worthing Thunder take on Loughborough Riders at the Thunderdome | Picture: Gary Robinson

Despite going down to defeat Thunder did fight back later in the game – but there was going to be only one winner on a poor day at the office for Thunder.

Now Thunder face a formidable task this Saturday as they travel to face in-form side Derby Trailblazers (7pm tip).

A much improved performance will be needed if they are to return to the Sussex coast with two valuable points.

Thunder are next at the Thunderdome on Saturday, November 18 (7.30pm tip) when basement side Barking Abbey are in town.

Thunder scorers v Loughborough Riders: Hafeez 23 points, 9 rebounds. Tola 14 points, 7 rebounds. Zaire 12 points, 3 rebounds. Tom 10 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists. John 9 points 1 rebound. DJT 8 points, 4 rebounds. Tyler 5 points, 4 rebounds. Clayton 2 points. Ishmael 2 points.