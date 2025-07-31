Luke Morris: Life as Britain’s busiest jockey, the push for 3,000 winners, why Goodwood is racing’s ultimate summer stage, and tips for this year's festival

Often dubbed Britain’s busiest jockey, Luke Morris gave bet365 an inside look at a typical day during peak Flat season. From 5am starts to life on the road, Luke Morris’ life is a relentless loop of travel, training, and racing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking ahead of Sandown “Today I was up at quarter past five, rode out at six, hit the gym because I’ve got a bit of a lightweight today, had some breakfast, then I’m off to Sandown for four rides.” Morris explained. “I’ll be home around eight o’clock for a quick dinner and then straight to bed. It gets pretty repetitive, especially with two small kids at home, but it’s a life I’d never change.”

Despite already hitting the 2,000-winner mark, the former Champion All-Weather Jockey says he’s far from done and has now set his sights on a milestone no other active British jockey has yet reached: 3,000 winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To ride that many winners in today’s game, especially given how competitive it is, would mean everything. It’s a big number, but I’m working hard and would love to get there. I don’t think anyone currently riding in Britain has done it, so it’s something I’d be incredibly proud of.”

Luke Morris, Britains Busiest Jockey

Having ridden at all of Britain’s biggest festivals, Morris says Goodwood’s setting and atmosphere are what make it so special: “If you could pick the perfect backdrop for a racecourse, it would be Goodwood. It’s classy, it’s chic, it just has a really good feel to it. Compared to somewhere like Ascot, which is quite intense, Goodwood has more of a garden party vibe. There’s top-class racing, but it’s also a place where people can really enjoy themselves.”

But that doesn’t mean it’s easy for jockeys. “It’s one of the trickiest tracks in the country to ride. It’s undulating, there’s a sharp bend, it really brings Jockeyship into play. You need a horse that’s agile and well-balanced. Course form counts for a lot there.”

This year, bet365 is debuting its new Position Payout feature at Glorious Goodwood, letting racing fans see exactly what they'll win for a horse finishing 2nd, 3rd or 4th before placing their bet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morris believes the feature adds fresh value for fans, especially at a course like Goodwood where the finishes can be unpredictable: “Especially at tracks like Goodwood, where horses are finishing fast, Position Payout definitely gives another angle for race fans. I’m sure it’ll work well.”

He also sees it as a way for punters to spot emerging talent, including young jockeys making a name for themselves through strong placings: “Billy Loughnane’s impressed everyone – what he’s achieved already is amazing. I think Position Payout will help highlight the younger jockeys who are really grafting to get the best out of horses, even if they don’t always quite get the win.”

Luke has also shared an insider tip ahead of day three of the festival, backing Best Secret to ride to victory in Thursday’s first race. With bet365’s Position Payout, punters can gain insights of odds for second or third finishes allowing them to make calculated decisions before betting.

To get involved and see the full range of Glorious Goodwood markets, visit the bet365 Goodwood Hub.