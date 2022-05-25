Magic Milne takes Bognor Prom 10k honours - but Baker's not far behind

Alex Milne from the Hercules Wimbledon club was a high-class winner in a time of 30min 58sec, just shy of the course record set in 2013 by Tadele Geremew.

In all the race had 1,360 finishers and many competitors spoke of how well the race was organised – and supported by people along the route.

Alex Milne is about to break the tape / Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Second was Patrick Martin in 32:04 – just 23 seconds ahead of Chichester Runners star James Baker, who finished in the race’s top three for the 18th consecutive time.

Milne is ranked in the UK top 20 while Baker is UK No2 in the over-45 age group.

First woman home was Maisie Trafford of Worthing and District Harriers in 37:10, 40 seconds ahead of Jess Saunders from Belgrave Harriers. Kay Sheedy from Dulwich was third woman in 38:25.

Tone Zone Runners ready for their home 10k / Picture: Steve Grove

Louis Taub and Sarah Cleland took the V40-49 category wins; in the V50-59 category Daniel Allaway and Shona Crombie-Hicks took the honours. V60-69 winners were Dean Angell and Jenny Hughes; V70+ Jim Brown and Yian Solomon.

The male and female team prizes went to Bognor’s Tone Zone Runners – who helped organise the race – thanks to fine finishes by Sean Power (34:51), Jack Penfold (36:19), Max Page (37:55), Jess Thomson (42:58), Emma Smith (45:57) and Josey Faggetter (47:11).

Tone Zone, whose involvement in the event has grown in recent years, had a terrific turnout of 95 members taking part.

All in all it was a great occasion after the 2020 and 2021 races were abandoned because of the pandemic.

Before the 10k came the 1.5k junior fun run, in which a sea of purple shirts were seen – these were the West Sussex West School Sport Partnership ‘Future Flyers’, talented pupils identified by their schools, plus Bognor Junior Parkrun participants.

The Bognor Prom 10k was supported by The Arena sports centre – who sponsored 2,500 bottles of runners for the runners – while Reynolds were also major sponsors.