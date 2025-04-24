Magnolia Cup’s 2025 line-up revealed – 15 women aiming to be a Glorious Goodwood winner
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This year’s race will be run in support of The King’s Trust International’s Project Lehar, with RIXO set to design the racing silks.
On Thursday, July 31, 12 inspirational women will become jockeys for the day as they come under starters’ orders at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, presented by Visit Qatar.
The Markel Magnolia Cup has raised more than £2.7 million for charitable causes since its inception in 2011.
This year, the race will support The King’s Trust International’s Project Lehar. The initiative operates in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with a focus on empowering adolescent girls through vocational training, skills development and promoting gender equality within their communities.
As revealed at the race’s launch today (Apr 24) at Goodwood House, 15 riders are in the running to race down Goodwood’s home straight, with the final 12 to be finalised after the British Racing School standard riding and fitness assessments, which will take place in May.
The race was conceived to overcome the boundaries within sport and, more specifically, horse racing, creating an inclusive community in support of women, their abilities and well-being.
The majority of this year’s line-up began as novice riders, with some never having ridden a racehorse until beginning their training. To pass the British Racing School’s fitness assessments requires total commitment, in addition to sheer determination and skill to compete and hopefully win.
In the tradition of the race and its values, Goodwood selects a female-led fashion brand to create a collection of bespoke silks for the riders to wear, and in the past has worked with Lisou, Alice Temperley, and Vivienne Westwood.
This year’s vintage-inspired designs have been curated by London-based fashion house RIXO, which is also Goodwood’s 2025 Talent in Fashion Award winner.
The jockeys bidding to contest the five-and-a-half-furlong race down Goodwood Racecourse’s straight are:
Charlotte Emery - Chief Marketing Officer at Entain Group (Coral)
Christy Cashman - Author, writer and actor
Elizabeth Hiscox - Owner of sustainable fashion brand E.STOTT and part of Hiscox insurance company
Jaimee Broadley - Police officer in Nottingham
Jasmine Watts - Construction loss adjuster in the insurance world
Kate Hutchins - Social media and fashion influencer
Lauren Griffiths - Cool Ridings Equestrian member and nurse
Lois Logan – Up and coming Show jumper
Madeleine Bunbury - Equine artist, Bunbury Equine Art
Matilda Alexander - Graduate lawyer based in Melbourne
Nina Barbour - Managing director at Bolesworth Country Estate
Philippa Hartrick-Morris - New mother and HR business partner at Markel International
Sabaya Verger - Partner at Tedworth Property
Sienna Anderson - Riding A Dream Academy graduate
Sophie Forsyth - Underwriter at Markel International
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.