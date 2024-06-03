Marine Gardens bowlers continue good form
Mark Berriman led his team of Terry Astley and Ken Leadbeater to top rink honours with a 24-11 victory.
Unfortunately there was a dip in performance the following day when Lancing triumphed in the Brodie Tray at Marine Gardens winning by 2 games to 1 with 1 halved.
Special mention must be made of the Lancing team who came from 14-2 down after 8 ends to win the next 10 ends and draw the game 14 all. Top Rink honours honours went to Julian Oglesby, David Barlow and Graeme Poole ,our only winners(24-13).
The Ladies team played on a cold afternoon against Middleton Blue in the GSM league. Both Marine Gardens teams got stuck on 13 losing to 21 and 23. The warmth of the clubhouse was much appreciated!
The final match in this period was played in more seasonal conditions at Marine Gardens against Worthing in the Stracey Shield.
The sun shone on the home team who won by 3 games to1 . Match points were taken following a 78-60 scoreline. Tim Baldwin skipped Bob Cole ,Alan Paterson and Duncan Gayler to top rink honours with a a 29-10 victory.