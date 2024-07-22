Marine Gardens bowlers get off to a good start
The match was drawn at one game apiece with Marine Gardens claiming the extra points with a 45-34 shot total. This was due mainly to a 30-5 shot victory posted by Betty Stevenson, Angela Neale, Liz Baldwin and Jenny Ashman. On the same day Marine Gardens registered a 6-2 points win at Norfolk in the WSBL by winning 2 games to 1 (53-48). Top Rink honours went to David Barlow, Norman Deegan, Ken Leadbeater and James Albon.
The next game in the Brodie Tray played at Worthing was a closely contested affair ending in 2 games apiece with Worthing taking the extra points with a 65-58 shot advantage. David Barlow and Perry Cairns made a great contribution in the pairs with a 21-9 victory.
The second leg of the annual Horsham Centenary Bowl was played in bright sunshine and although Marine Gardens put up a valiant effort to overhaul a 31 shot deficit it proved a step too far. Horsham won 3-2 (67-77) thus winning over 2 legs by 15 shots. Bob Cole, John Nettleingham,Julian Oglesby and Ivan Godsmark reduced the arrears considerably with a 27-4 win.
The period ended with two defeats on the road. Firstly in a friendly at Billinghurst where all three games were lost and at Middleton Blue where the Ladies lost both games in the GSM league.
