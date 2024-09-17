Marine Gardens bowlers travel to Devon for week of bowling
Devon Tour 2024
Forty members from Marine Gardens travelled to Devon for a week's bowling based in Paignton.
Matches were were played against Paignton, Torbay, Newton Abbot and Babbacombe, the latter having played against us in 2008.
Alas the weather caused the fixture with Torquay to be cancelled. This did not dampen the spirits of the travellers and all agreed that the trip was a great success.
