Marine Gardens Bowling Club celebrate start of 2025 season
This was followed by 2 Brodie Tray matches, the first being at home to Steyning who ran out 3-1 winners with a 67-60 shot victory. Terry Ashley, Nick Sinden, Pamela Chambers and skip Mark Berriman salvaged 2 points with a fine 16-9 victory. Shoreham then spoiled our visit by defeating us with the same scoreline 3-1 (73-63). On this occasion skip Duncan Gayler steadied the ship and steered teammates Keith White and Alan Paterson to a 16-12 win. In both matches Marine Gardens held the lead after 9 ends. Every thing did change after tea!
Back on the home front at Marine Gardens the Ladies were on the wrong side of a 4-2(100-79) scoreline in their match against the Gents. This was a most enjoyable fixture played in a good spirit in lovely sunshine with the sun shining brightest on Fred Knight, Larry Abrahams and skip John Dorkings who posted a 20-9 winning score.
Let us hope that the sun will continue to shine on the special upcoming events.
Thursday 8th VE Day special celebration.
Saturday !0th Supreme Champion.
Sunday 11th Open Day.
A warm invitation is extended to all to attend these events.