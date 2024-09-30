Marine Gardens Bowling Club - final report of the year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Period ended 29th September.

That WasThe Season That Was!

2024 has come to an end and ironically the Final Drive was played in beautiful sunshine albeit on an unusually slow green.

All 6 rinks were in action and an enjoyable afternoon was had by all participants and by the onlookers making the most of the late summer conditions.

The last of the Top Rink honours were earned by Betty Stevenson, Matt Ryan, Eric Hayward and Tim Baldwin.

Unfortunately our final fixtures of the season against Goring Manor and Tarring Priory fell victim to the weather.

Following the end of season tea, Betty Stevenson presented Nick Sinden with the Newcomer of the Year Cup donated by the late Noel Stevenson.