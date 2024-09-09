Marine Gardens Bowling Club report

By Alan Paterson
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2024, 15:11 BST
Period ended 8th September

With the cats away on tour in Devon the mice continued to play more locally. Our trip to Steyning for a friendly match resulted in a victory 3 rinks to 1 (71-58) with the losing rink going down by only 1 shot.

Top rink honours went to Heather Marsella, Ken Leadbeater and Jim Gray (21-16).

The following day in a friendly match at home to Billinghurst captain Jim Gray again skipped his team, Valerie Conway and Clive Wootton, to the Top Rink slot (21-10) and Marine Gardens to a 3-1 victory (71-53). Unfortunately the fixture with Pulborough fell victim to the weather.

Submitted articleplaceholder image
Submitted article

The winning run was brought to an end by our visitors from Ewall Village (Epsom) who won on 3 rinks to 1(67-65).

This was a very tight finish and Sandy Lay-Flurrie, Angela Neale and Perry Cairns almost did enough to level the score with a 22-11 final rink win.

The last friendly this week was played between showers at Rottingdean where the hosts ran out winning on 3 rinks to 2(97-68).

Top Rink honours for Marine Gardens plus lovely 90th anniversary pens of Rottingdean Bowling Club were gratefully received by Tilly Hennings, Sandy Lay-Flurrie and Alan Paterson who recovered from a slow start to win 19-8.

