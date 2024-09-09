Marine Gardens Bowling Club report
With the cats away on tour in Devon the mice continued to play more locally. Our trip to Steyning for a friendly match resulted in a victory 3 rinks to 1 (71-58) with the losing rink going down by only 1 shot.
Top rink honours went to Heather Marsella, Ken Leadbeater and Jim Gray (21-16).
The following day in a friendly match at home to Billinghurst captain Jim Gray again skipped his team, Valerie Conway and Clive Wootton, to the Top Rink slot (21-10) and Marine Gardens to a 3-1 victory (71-53). Unfortunately the fixture with Pulborough fell victim to the weather.
The winning run was brought to an end by our visitors from Ewall Village (Epsom) who won on 3 rinks to 1(67-65).
This was a very tight finish and Sandy Lay-Flurrie, Angela Neale and Perry Cairns almost did enough to level the score with a 22-11 final rink win.
The last friendly this week was played between showers at Rottingdean where the hosts ran out winning on 3 rinks to 2(97-68).
Top Rink honours for Marine Gardens plus lovely 90th anniversary pens of Rottingdean Bowling Club were gratefully received by Tilly Hennings, Sandy Lay-Flurrie and Alan Paterson who recovered from a slow start to win 19-8.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.