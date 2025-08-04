Martial Arts schools unite for Kick-A-Thon fundraiser in support of PDSA

A group of Matt Fiddes Martial Arts schools, based in East Preston, Worthing and Lancing, are once again demonstrating the power of community, compassion, and commitment with the announcement of their 2025 Charity Kick-a-Thon, proudly supporting the Brighton branch of the PDSA, a vital provider of donation-based veterinary care.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event is more than a display of strength and discipline—it’s a heartfelt mission to support pet owners facing emergency vet bills, inspired by a deeply personal incident. After Head Instructor Mr. Leyh’s dog underwent a leg amputation following an attack by an unleashed dog, the overwhelming cost of care highlighted the importance of accessible veterinary services. That experience led to the selection of PDSA as this year’s charity partner.

The kick-a-Thon gives every student the chance to set a fundraising goal by committing to complete a specific number of kicks—many aiming for a staggering 1,000 kicks—with each kick raising vital funds. During the event, participants will have 30 seconds to kick a pad repeatedly, with totals tallied at the end to determine their sponsorship results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the event isn’t just about kicking for a cause. The day will also feature an end-of-term student picnic, where attendees can enjoy friendly games of football, volleyball, and badminton. The wider community is warmly invited: non-students can participate in kick-a-thon activities and meet instructors to learn more about enrolling in future Matt Fiddes Martial Arts classes.

Students of Matt Fiddes Sussex at a recent grading

This is the latest in a proud history of charitable efforts led by these martial arts schools. Past initiatives include:

£2,000 raised for Cancer Research UK through the 2018 Kick-a-Thon

through the 2018 Kick-a-Thon £1,500 donated to Shoreham Harbour RNLI in 2019

in 2019 2022 delivery of chocolates, books, and toys to the Trevor Mann Baby Unit

to the Trevor Mann Baby Unit 2023 Santa’s Grotto toy collection and festive food drive for families in need

"These events are about more than fundraising,” said Matt Leyh, Head of Schools for West Sussex. “They represent the values we instil in every student from their very first class: community, resilience, and making a positive difference.”

The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 16 from 2pm to 5pm and will be held at Beach Green in Lancing.

For more information, to donate, or to get involved, visit www.mattfiddeswestsussex.co.uk or www.facebook.com/MFsoutheastsussex