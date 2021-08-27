Marvel Mary racing ahead with plans for next challenges

Mary Austin-Olsen

Mary started her running career when she was 40 after encouragement from her circuit class leader at Eastbourne’s Sovereign Centre.

The class leader, Danny Garbett, went on to set up Run Wednesdays and remains the club’s leader.

Mary is a founder member of this popular local running club.

Mary with one of her big-race supporters...

With Danny’s support, Mary ran her first half marathon at the age of 52 and her first marathon (the Beachy Head Marathon) at the age of 60.

Mary continues to achieve success for the club, including achieving overall second place position for her age group in the recent Bewl 15 organised by Wadhurst Runners and overall second place in her age group in the East Sussex Cross Country series.

Mary said: “I love what I call my Run Wednesdays family. They are an amazing bunch of people and great fun! With their support, I hope to continue running as long as my body will allow me.”

If you are interested in starting running as part of your daily exercise regime and would like to some friendly support and advice, check out the Run Wednesdays Facebook and Instagram pages.

“Running is great for your mental health and agility”, said Ros Wilkins, fellow Run Wednesdays member.