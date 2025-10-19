Match report for Burgess Hill Hockey 3rd eleven V Southdowns 2nd 18th October at Hurst College Astroturf

Score: 3-0 Team: Kingcombe (Capt), Isla (GK), Crowther, Nicky Smith, Wendy Caddye, Sienna, Ella, Torrie, Emily, Isabella, Naomi Smith, Tilly

Hill started strongly from the first whistle with Liz Crowther at the back working hard up the right giving Emily a chance to drive forward and release the ball to Heidi Kingcombe to score the first goal. Nicky Smith worked similarly with Tilly and Ella on the left side of the pitch but Hill failed to score again in the first half despite rarely being troubled in defence.

In the second half Southdowns pressed harder for the first 20 minutes forcing two or three outstanding saves from Isla in goal: Naomi Smith also worked hard as sweeper with Sienna supporting at centre midfield.

Hill recovered again and with a drive up the left, Ella hit a superb ball across the D which was put away on the right with ease by Torrie. This was closely followed by the third when Kingcombe’s straight strike at a penalty corner gave the keeper no chance.

The 4s lost 1-3 at Saint Hill against East Grinstead 5s: the goal was scored by rookie Neve in her first adult match.