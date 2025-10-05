Match report: Tough day at the office for Crawley RFC

Crawley’s senior side fell to a 0–36 defeat at home this weekend in a frustrating performance that left plenty to reflect on. Despite several promising visits into the opposition 22, a mix of missed chances, weak tackling, and poor decision-making proved costly.

The first half saw Crawley struggle to find rhythm, often undone by basic errors. Two knock-ons deep in enemy territory halted what could have been scoring opportunities, while a failure to find touch from penalties handed momentum straight back. Lewes, by contrast, were clinical — turning pressure into points through solid forward work and a rolling maul that led to their third try just before the break.

Trailing 0–22 at half-time, Crawley showed far more purpose in the opening 20 minutes of the second half. Territory and possession came their way, but predictable attacking lines and a lack of variety near the 22 made it easy for Lewes to defend. Choosing to scrum rather than take points or go for territory also let chances slip.

Defensively, Crawley’s tackling woes continued, allowing Lewes to stretch their lead and close out the game comfortably. There were glimpses of intent and effort, but the execution wasn’t there.

Crawley RFC 1st XV talking before kick-off

Plenty to work on — especially around discipline, defensive structure, and decision-making in the red zone — but also signs that when Crawley play with pace and direction, they can cause problems. The focus now turns to tightening up and turning pressure into points in next week’s fixture.