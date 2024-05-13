McCaskill and Allan clinch the Bognor Prom 10k honours
McCaskill was first over the line in 32:18 while Allan, of Brighton Phoenix, was the first woman home in 36.22.
Andrew Green in 32:40 and Ben Clarke in 32.49 were next in after McCaskill while Tara Bage in 38.30 was the women’s runner-up, followed by Maeve Kenny.
An impressive 1,460 completed the main 10k, organised as usual this year by Bognor’s Tone Zone Runners in conjuction with the Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham.
It was a very warm race with little or no breeze on the return leg of the promenade.
There were two wheelchair entries this year and organisers hope to incease this side of the event in the future as they want to make the run as inclusive as possible.
The race charity partner Cancer United said it was a well organised event and they really enjoyed the day.
A total of 101 members of Tone Zone Runners took part – by far the biggest club present.
Before the main 10k, 280 youngsters completed the 1.5km Junior Fun Run.
